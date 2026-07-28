“This Is Business”: Spencer Jones Breaks Silence on Return to Denver After Upsetting Nuggets Fans With OKC Thunder Signing

Restricted free agency often forces players to make decisions that fans struggle to understand. Spencer Jones found himself at the center of that reality after signing an offer sheet with the OKC Thunder before ultimately remaining with the Nuggets.

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As questions poured in about why he would negotiate with a Western Conference rival, Jones offered a straightforward explanation that had little to do with loyalty and everything to do with the business of the NBA.

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“It’s official. I’m staying a Denver Nugget,” Jones addressed the situation in a lengthy LinkedIn post after the Nuggets officially matched Thunder’s 2-year, $12 million offer sheet.

“Plot twist,” he wrote, acknowledging the reactions from fans. “Yes, I signed an offer sheet with Oklahoma City, and yes, Denver matched it. I know some people are confused, and some fans are even upset. How could I sign with a rival?

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He answered the question himself.

“This is a business. Front offices treat it that way every day, and players have to do the same,” Jones wrote. He explained that front offices make business decisions every day, and players have to approach free agency the same way. According to him, both the Nuggets and Thunder fit what he was looking for, making the offer sheet a practical decision rather than an emotional one.

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That explanation reflects how restricted free agency works.

By signing with the Thunder, Jones guaranteed himself a contract that reflected his market value while allowing the Nuggets the opportunity to keep him.

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That’s exactly what happened.

The Nuggets accepted the $12 million agreement despite its significant impact on the larger luxury bill. It raised the penalty to $68 million, further tightening its roster-building.

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Spencer Jones further explained that his priorities entering free agency were finding a team that suited his game, competing within a championship culture, and securing fair compensation.

“Both Denver and OKC checked those boxes. Either way, I was landing somewhere that made sense. The offer sheet was a business decision.”

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Above all, the contract also marked a personal milestone.

“I made a little history. The largest fully guaranteed offer sheet ever signed by an undrafted player converted from a two-way contract.”

For a player who began his NBA journey without long-term security, that achievement carried as much meaning as the dollars attached to it.

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Moreover, it’s his rise that helped create that opportunity.

After joining the Nuggets as an undrafted free agent, Spencer Jones developed into a dependable rotational piece capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.

He appeared in 64 games last season, making 37 starts while providing efficient scoring, floor spacing, and defensive versatility whenever injuries tested the Nuggets’ depth.

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The Nuggets clearly valued that growth despite the financial consequences.

Spencer Jones ended the message with a different message.

“Now I get to keep building with the team that bet on me from the start. Back to work!”

In short, the contract negotiations may have created uncomfortable conversations for some fans.

The business side of free agency has ended. Now, as he put it himself, it’s time to get back to work.