“This Is Dangerous to Do”: Bill Simmons Discourages Teams From Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Over Injury Concerns

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of a series of conversations in the NBA. His tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks feels the shakiest in 13 seasons. And yes, teams are flocking in to know more about the Greek Freak’s status. Now, the problem is that injuries have often shadowed his career. And therefore, veteran analyst Bill Simmons has words of caution for franchises hoping to trade for the 31-year-old.

“If I’m in that war room thinking about making trades. I just would say we can’t. There’s too much evidence that this is dangerous to do,” Bill Simmons said. “What can you expect for what he’s going to cost? He’s getting older. He’s moving closer to his mid-30s. With 13 years, 895 games, 89 playoff games, he’s over 29,000 minutes plus 3,000 playoff minutes,” Simmons earlier stated. Then he listed Giannis’ injury history.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo has dealt with multiple injuries over recent seasons: a hyperextended knee in 2021, a bad wrist sprain in 2023, and a lower back contusion that he played through during the playoffs after landing on his back. He has also suffered a couple of groin strains, a left calf strain in 2024, and this year experienced two calf strains alongside another hyperextended knee with a bone bruise issue overall.

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Simmons also explained how rare elite production is late in NBA careers. He noted only Moses Malone averaged 20-10 in year 14 or later, ever. Therefore, the analyst questioned how many players aged 32+ have managed 24-10 seasons, stressing that sustaining such dominance at that age is extremely uncommon historically, making expectations risky. “Only four guys ever have done it. Kareem twice. Hakeem twice. Karl Malone once. Elgin Baylor three times. It has not happened in 28 years,” Bill Simmons mentioned.

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“So if I’m betting on Giannis to be close to the 29-13 guy that he was, and I’m giving up all my assets for him,” he added. “I’m banking on him bucking two pretty severe historical trends, combined with him suddenly being healthy again when he has repeatedly not been healthy the last couple of years.”

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Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo does not have a no-trade clause in his deal and holds a $62.8 million player option for the 2027–28 season. Starting October 1, he will also be eligible to secure a four-year, $270 million contract extension with Milwaukee. And his decision to agree or disagree upon the extension will decide his fate as the owner mentioned earlier in March. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have seemingly shown great interest in trading for Giannis.

Trade rumors bring Orlando into the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversation

Giannis Antetokounmpo stirred major trade buzz ahead of February, as the Milwaukee Bucks made him more available than ever. However, they held firm. Now, with time quietly slipping on his Milwaukee stint, offseason talks feel inevitable. Meanwhile, momentum builds as the Orlando Magic are already circling, eyeing the 2021 Finals MVP as a franchise-altering prize, and the pursuit could heat up quickly.

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According to NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry of The Ringer, “I actually heard there’s a mystery team. called around as part of this exercise to see who were potentially desperate places for Giannis to land, and somebody who knows stuff told me that Orlando has actually been very active in seeking out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services.”

Now, for the Orlando Magic, injuries have quietly shaped the season’s chaos. Franz Wagner headlines the concern, having missed 44 games, leaving a massive void in Orlando’s rhythm and continuity. As a result, rotations kept shifting, chemistry never quite settling. Meanwhile, the physical toll lingers, and the stop-start nature of the campaign has forced constant adjustments across the board.

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Imago Mar 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, the ripple effects run deeper. Paolo Banchero has carried the load, despite fit questions and long-term concerns alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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At the same time, if the Magic make a serious push for Antetokounmpo, draft capital likely won’t headline the offer. After all, they already shipped four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round swap to the Memphis Grizzlies to land Desmond Bane last summer, leaving limited flexibility on that front.

So, Giannis Antetokounmpo stands at a crossroads, and the league knows it. However, caution grows louder as Bill Simmons questions the risk tied to age and injuries. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic push forward despite limitations. Therefore, this chase feels urgent, yet uncertain, as every decision now could define futures on both sides.