The Oklahoma City Thunder avoided a second straight defeat at the homecourt on Friday. But the victory against the New Orleans Pelicans was anything but straightforward. Lead changes and comebacks did play a part, but the headline remained about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drawing fouls.

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Over the years, the two-time MVP has gotten the tag of ‘foul baiter.’ And in fact, the recent push-off rule change also many predicted was due to SGA and his ability to draw fouls. But against the Pelicans, the case was opposite, as the Thunder broadcasters, especially Michael Cage, made their frustration clear.

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“You gotta blow the whistle on that,” began Cage. ” I don’t know what’s going on. This is just a concentrated effort to not blow the whistle. I mean, he got fouled three times. And the officials are honestly looking the other way. This is ridiculous. You gotta call a foul on that play.”

It was during the first quarter when there were less than 90 seconds remaining and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in his effort to reduce the six-point gap faced multiple hurdles and even hit the hardwood. But there was no call.

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First there was enough contact from Murphy outside the paint, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander absorbed the contact from Queen and was also caught between the two Pelicans’ stars, which led to him falling on the court. Even Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault picked up a technical.

Cage backed the head coach for losing his cool. “He should pick up a technical. This is egregious, folks. I’ve never seen this. This guy’s a two-time MVP. And you got him getting hit three times on a drive to the basket.”

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His frustration continued as the 68-second clip started trending on social media. “I mean, what does it take to get to the free throw line? Take a look. That’s a foul right there. Here’s a grab right here. And he gets squished between two players. You gotta call something there. My goodness. Thunder with just one free throw attempt. And the Pelicans have 11.”

It was not just broadcasters who had issues with the officials. The Thunder Wire Lead Writer Clemente Almanza also tweeted his observation against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

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“The NBA prioritizing social media chatter over their reigning 2-time MVP winner will always be a wild decision to me. I mean, it’s impossible not to notice that SGA is being officiated much differently this season compared to previous years and other NBA superstars.”

In terms of the context of the matchup, it was a quick 11-0 start for OKC. The Paycom Center rooted for their home team. Since the Thunder were severely shorthanded, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Thomas Sober remain out with long-term injuries. In fact, even Alex Caruso and Nikola Topic were sidelined against the Pelicans.

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New Orleans then stormed back 19-15 and eventually closed the first quarter with a 36-33 advantage. But Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander scored a clutch bucket and led the night with forty points.