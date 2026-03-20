“This is For Kobe”: Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Night Vs Heat Has Lakers Fans Saying One Thing

The ghost of 81 shouldn’t have been haunting the Kaseya Center once again. It has been replaced by Bam Adebayo’s 83-point record. However, only a little “Luka Magic” brought back the thrill that’s not been felt since Kobe Bryant’s last game. On the second night of a grueling back-to-back, Luka Doncic delivered a performance for the ages, exploding for 60 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 134–126 victory over the Miami Heat. The victory was a statistical marvel. The win marks the Lakers’ eighth straight and tenth in their last eleven games, but the box score only tells half the story. Even 23 points short of Adebayo’s historic record, Doncic delivered a performance that won the Internet.

The defining sequence occurred early in the third quarter when Doncic, facing a 15-point deficit and a physical Miami defense, drilled three consecutive step-back triples in just 90 seconds. Lakers fans have not witnessed such a thrilling sequence from one of their own since the Black Mamba.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It marked the third time in Doncic’s career that he has reached the 60-point plateau, and more significantly, it was the first 60-point game for a Laker since Kobe Bryant’s brilliant “Mamba Out” finale in 2016. Obviously. there were feelings. And not all of it was nostalgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary target of Doncic’s onslaught was Bam Adebayo. The Heat’s defensive anchor had been looking like an untouchable stopper since making 36 out of 43 free throws in that 83-point game. Tonight he was left grasping for air as Doncic put on a scoring clinic. Bam was 9-for-19 from the field, 3-for-8 from the arc, and 7-for-10 from the free throw line on the way to 28 points tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, the frustration boiled over into a bizarre visual where Adebayo was seen literally climbing onto Doncic’s back in a desperate, failed attempt to prevent a layup. That infuriated Lakers fans but fortunately Doncic didn’t get hurt in that.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Lakers fans, the relentless nature of the performance right after a 40-point outing in Houston just 24 hours prior evoked memories of the late Kobe Bryant’s legendary scoring binges. As Doncic walked off the floor to a standing ovation from the Miami crowd, LakeShow online didn’t just see this as a game. To them it was a tribute.

Lakers Nation Reacts to Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Masterclass

The reactions to the game was as explosive as the third-quarter run itself. Fans immediately flooded timelines to dissect the mismatch in the paint, with one viral post exclaiming, “LUKA IS VIOLATING BAM 😭😭😭 ‘THIS IS FOR KOBE’ 🪄”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers fans, who haven’t been pleased since Adebayo surpssed Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, mistakenly believed Doncic really yelled, “This is for Kobe.” But that was just the virtual sentiment. Luka realistically had no time to even utter a word.

The sentiment that Adebayo was outclassed despite his 28-point effort was a common theme, as supporters asked, “Did Bam ever have a chance tonight, or was Luka just in one of those untouchable zones?” The awe at Luka Doncic’s endurance after a heavy week of minutes led to many crowning him the league’s top talent: “He is human cheatcode! Can’t comprehend how is possible to perform like that day in and day out! Luka Magic💥💣”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical nature of the game, specifically the officiating and Adebayo’s defensive tactics, drew sharp criticism from the Lakers’ faithful. One fan took aim at the Heat center’s previous high-volume free-throw games, stating, “Ethical 60 on bam unethical a–🤣🤣🤣”

Note, the NBA world is divided over Adebayo’s 83-point game that majorly came from free throws. Tonight, the Lakers held him at relatively low free throws. Some felt that the performance served as a reality check for the Miami star: “Luka is just putting Bam at his place since he thought 43 free throws make him untouchable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the heavy workload of the road trip, the visual of a fatigued Luka closing out the game left fans stunned, with one noting, “What a game for Luka when he should be exhausted.”

As the final buzzer sounded, the contrast between the two stars was the final word for many. Many criticized Bam’s 83 against a straggling (and suspiciously tanking) Washington Wizards. Whereas when it came to the starpower of the Lakers on a win streak, Adebayo’s numbers looked respectable on paper yet lacked impact for his team. It prompted fans to ask, “Where are Bam’s points when the Heat needed them most? 😂”

The night belonged to the visiting superstar, summarized by a final viral takeaway: “BAM: Luka goes for 60 on road back to back in Mr. 83’s House, in Miami, more than doubling Bam’s 28. Lakers win 10th of 11. Fans in Miami chant ‘MVP.’”