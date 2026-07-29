“This Is Horrific”: Warriors Analyst Slams Draymond Green’s $27M Deal, Warns of Big Problem Ahead

Draymond Green is staying with the Golden State Warriors, but not everyone views the reunion as a victory. The franchise secured one of its longtime leaders on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, yet the contract has already sparked debate about what comes next. For Warriors analyst Daryle “The Guru” Johnson, the issue isn’t Green’s return.

It’s the short-term commitment and what it could mean if the season takes an unexpected turn.

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“Kudos to Dray and Clutch, because I don’t believe you’re worth 27, but this is horrific,” Johnson said, speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny and Guru show alongside host Evan Giddings. When Giddings welcomed the re-signing, Johnson went in the opposite direction.

He questioned both the value of the deal and the message it sends to the 4x NBA Champ. Moreover, he argued that the contract creates uncertainty rather than stability.

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“I see trouble on the horizon if this thing gets off,” Johnson continued, pointing to Draymond Green’s agreement. “I know it’s different than Kevin Durant, but this is Draymond’s gonna show his a** if things get funky, knowing that he’s on one and done; I don’t like it at all.”

Johnson even admitted he hopes he’s wrong.

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His concern centers less on Draymond Green’s basketball ability than on the psychology surrounding a contract year. In Johnson’s view, a player with Green’s personality could interpret the one-year deal as a sign that the franchise is keeping its options open beyond this season.

“Man, my pride would be hurt too. It’s like, read the room, Dre, this is probably it. Hopefully, I’m wrong.”

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That’s a significant shift for one of the Warriors’ defining figures.

Draymond Green has repeatedly expressed his desire to spend his entire NBA career in Golden State. Above all, he declined his player option, sacrificing his salary to make room for LeBron James. Unfortunately, it became a failed project.

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Importantly, he helped build one of basketball’s most successful dynasties alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The latest contract ensures that the partnership continues for now. But it also leaves Green’s long-term future unresolved once the season ends.

From the organization’s perspective, the decision also makes financial sense.

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A one-year agreement preserves flexibility for the future while allowing the Dubs to retain one of their defensive leaders. While it limits long-term financial commitments, it also allows the team to keep a player central to its identity in the fold.

The Warriors have already shown in recent years that difficult business decisions can outweigh sentiment. Klay Thompson’s departure served as a reminder that even franchise icons don’t have guaranteed lengthy extensions.

Draymond Green now enters a similar situation.

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The pressure extends beyond his individual performance. The Warriors are trying to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded West. And every result will shape conversations about the future of its veteran core.

Whether Johnson’s prediction proves accurate remains clouded.

The contract guarantees another season together.

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Everything beyond that depends on how the Warriors perform, how Green responds to another year under the spotlight, and whether this latest chapter strengthens the core or becomes the last chapter. With rumors surrounding Klay Thompson’s return to the Bay, it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.