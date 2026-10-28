“This Is Just the Beginning”: Stephen Curry Shares Bold Message as Wife Ayesha Takes Major Career Step

Winning against the Denver Nuggets was not the only celebration in the Stephen Curry household. His wife, Ayesha Curry, took another step in her career after being a well-known culinary entrepreneur, author, and television personality.

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The Roku channel shared the trailer, which already reached over 2.5 million views. That tweet concluded the caption with “Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario star in Second Chance Holiday, premiering on Roku on November 5!” And Stephen Curry quoted this video with a message of his own.

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Celebrating his wife, Curry added on X, “My Leading Lady. I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning…”

Very few would know that this is not the first time that Ayesha Curry is doing an acting role. But it is a huge step, as it is her first leading film role. Before meeting Stephen Curry, Ayesha was already pursuing acting seriously as a teenager after high school as she moved to Los Angeles.

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The roles included a starring role as Keeley Hawkins in the short-lived drama series Whittaker Bay (2008, 8 episodes). Plus, other famous guest spots on Hannah Montana (2009), Gary Unmarried (2009), and Good Luck Charlie (2010).

In 2011, she married Stephen Curry and then purposely stepped back from acting roles to focus on raising their children. The four-time NBA champion previously acknowledged the sacrifice his wife has made for their family.

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“It’s absolutely crazy. The thrive-in-chaos lifestyle is a real thing. I have nine months of my year completely scheduled with 82 games in pursuit of winning championships. It’s a lot of sacrifice for her. We have four kids, and that’s a lot of responsibility. We asked for it, and it’s not a complaint.”

That’s why now, Stephen Curry is a constant supporter of his wife’s new endeavors. Her role now in Second Chance Holiday shouldn’t be a surprise, as Ayesha Curry started doing roles including Heather in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish (2024, opposite Lindsay Lohan), a role in the Hulu film Joy to the World (2025), and a voice role in the animated GOAT (2026).

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The latter was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and her husband Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The Warriors star also voiced a character named Lenny Williamson, as Ayesha played Carol.

The couple also made their Broadway debut co-producing The Lost Boys: A New Musical. Opening night on April 26 was a massive success, eventually racking up 12 Tony nominations. They first met as teenagers back in 2003 but would reconnect in 2008.

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Stephen Curry was attending the ESPY Awards as Ayesha was pursuing an acting career. Three years later, they got married. And earlier this year, the Warriors superstar celebrated their anniversary.

“July 30th, 2026, me and this beautiful lady right here, smile for the people,” Steph said in the video message. “Celebrating 15 years of blissful matrimony. We are blessed and grateful. Love is still alive, people. Don’t forget that. Appreciate y’all.”

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Ayesha agreed in the video, “Yes, it is.” She would later add that post to her story to write another beautiful note for her husband. “I lovvvvvvvvvve you! There’s so much more to do! So much more to experience by the grace of God. I’m grateful and in awe of you every second of the day.🤍”

From returning to acting to exploring film production and Broadway, she continues to build a career on her own terms. Stephen Curry’s message is another way of him supporting his wife. After all, it reflects years of watching his wife put her own dreams aside for their family before finding new ways to pursue them. Now, as Second Chance Holiday prepares to premiere, Ayesha Curry has another opportunity to shine, and Stephen believes this is only the start.