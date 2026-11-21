The world’s most expensive garage sale continues. Mark Walter is reportedly close to offloading another major franchise as he continues to dismantle pieces of his global sports portfolio at record-shattering prices. The billionaire sports executive has managed to flip the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea FC, and RC Strasbourg. Now it’s the turn of the Los Angeles Sparks, a WNBA team. According to Sportico, Walter, who bought the Los Angeles Sparks for $10 million in 2014 alongside an ownership group that included Lakers legend Magic Johnson, is nearing a record-shattering deal to sell the WNBA franchise to San Diego Padres owners José E. Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones. Just like with the Lakers, he stands to earn a neat profit from the Sparks too, which had Pablo Torre’s Spidey Senses tingling.

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Note: While early reports and initial reactions, including those from Pablo Torre, cited a $750 million figure, Sportico subsequently clarified that the actual sale price is $705 million, still more than double the previous WNBA record of $300 million, set when Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta purchased the Connecticut Sun in March.

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Even at the corrected $705 million mark, the valuation represents roughly 23 times the Sparks’ estimated 2026 revenue, marking the highest revenue multiple for a major U.S. sports franchise sale since 2022 and surpassing Walter’s pending $12.5 billion Los Angeles Lakers sale at 20x revenue.

On Pardon the Interruption, Frank Isola and Pablo Torre dissected both the staggering price tag and the broader legal pressures surrounding Walter, who is facing federal investigations over alleged self-dealing and faulty disclosures tied to his insurance companies.

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Isola kicked off the segment by framing the astronomical valuation against the WNBA’s rapid financial climb before asking Torre where the real story lies.

“Sportico reports that Dodgers and outgoing Lakers owner Mark Walter is close to selling the WNBA Sparks to the owners of baseball’s Padres. For, get this—750 million. That’s 300 million higher than the New York Liberty were valued for a minority investment last year. All right, Pablo, are you more focused on Walter’s potential sale or the reported price tag?” Isola asked.

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Torre immediately argued that the eye-popping number and Walter’s urgent sell-off cannot be separated.

“I think it’s the same story, and I’ve been investigating this on my show, Pablo Torre Finds Out. One of the things, Frank, to know about the business… so annual revenue for the Sparks is about 25 to $28 million. Doing the math, we’re looking at more than 25x revenue. When you say, ‘Okay, they’re going to go for 750 million,’ that is beyond AI company-level absurdity, right? We’re now untethered from reality. This is not a question of business. This is a question of Mark Walter needing to sell his sports teams, as he is under federal investigation for these faulty disclosures around his insurance companies and alleged self-dealing stuff that’s come up in class-action lawsuits.”

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Torre suggested it’s no coincidence the economics defy conventional valuation logic.

“We know he needs as much money as possible. We now see 750 million might be coming his way. The question is: why is someone giving him 750 million? And the answer, Frank, is the WNBA is a fantastic business—rising tide lifts all boats. But you just pointed out this is—look, I don’t know what’s under the hood of the Sparks. I just know this is so much more, multiples more, than any reasonable person would have expected,” Torre said.

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The reported Sparks deal fits into a rapid sequence of divestments by Walter, who agreed to sell his majority stake in the Lakers to Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger for $12.5 billion a year after buying it for $10 billion.

He offloaded his 13% stake in Premier League club Chelsea to Clearlake Capital, co-founded by Padres’ Feliciano, and is reportedly shopping his stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 team at a $3 billion valuation. He, however, maintains he will not sell the crown jewel of his sports empire, the 27% controlling stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Meanwhile, Feliciano and Jones, who also closed a $3.9 billion MLB-record purchase of the Padres in August and hold minority stakes in the Minnesota Timberwolves and several women’s sports funds, are betting heavily on Los Angeles’ market power and stars like Cameron Brink despite the Sparks missing the playoffs for six straight seasons. Interestingly, the youngest ousted Buss siblings, Joey and Jesse Buss, have also joined the Padres ownership amid their legal battles with Jeanie Buss.

During the Pardon the Interruption exchange, Isola pivoted from Walter’s sell-off to question whether outgoing WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert deserves more credit for the league’s booming valuations that could benefit Walter in this sale.

“Yeah, he sold his stake in Chelsea in the Premier League. You know, he sold the Lakers. He’s going to sell the Sparks. Now, he says he’s not going to sell the Dodgers. I think he might have a couple more teams. This is what billionaires do. They’re all out there, and they all want to buy teams. I want to, before I get back to him, I want to ask you about this from the WNBA standpoint, cuz Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner—she’s out, the outgoing commissioner—she gets a lot of criticism. All right, they don’t have load management. They don’t have tanking. They don’t have a gambling issue in their league. The valuations of the franchises are up. The players make more money than they ever made before. They travel by charter plane. They get good hotel accommodations. Did she really do that bad of a job? I know that everybody wants her out. Did she do that bad of a job? Yes or no?” Isola asked.

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Torre pushed back on giving Engelbert credit for the surge, tying the debate right back to the unanswered questions behind the Sparks’ massive price tag.

“I love that you’re piloting this column with me that no one else has ever proposed. It’s a great take. The only question is whether she has anything to do with any of the things you’ve mentioned,” Torre replied. When Isola countered, “If you’re Cathy Engelbert’s defense attorney, ‘Look at how much money all of you guys are making.’ That is a fair point,” Torre closed with a pointed parting shot: “The question, as you are also dressed like a very expensive defense attorney, is whether Cathy Engelbert has anything to do with getting 750 million for the Sparks, or if there’s another deeper story that I probably need to investigate.”

If that’s a hint of what’s to come, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on Pablo Torre’s upcoming exposé.