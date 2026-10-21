“This Is Not the Sport I Like”: Victor Wembanyama Gets Brutally Honest After Worst Night of His NBA Career

After the first unanimous DPOY win, Western Conference Finals MVP, and a trip to the finals, no one could’ve predicted the worst night in Victor Wembanyama’s career on the first day of the 2026-27 season. Both 2026 NBA finalist teams lost on the season-opener tonight. But letting Aday Mara live up to the ‘Wemby Stopper’ label and a scuffle with his first tech of the season were signs the generational superstar needed to recalibrate.

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The San Antonio Spurs superstar himself offered a striking self-assessment following the worst shooting performance of his professional career on opening night. Entering the 2026–27 regular season burdened with championship expectations following San Antonio’s Finals appearance last spring, the 22-year-old center endured a brutal 116–104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center.

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The most painful takeaway: Wembanyama struggled to find any rhythm offensively, converting just 1-of-13 attempts from the floor to finish with a career-worst 7.7% shooting percentage, while missing all four attempts at the arc.

Speaking candidly during his postgame press availability, the 7’4 phenom admitted that his hesitancy and overthinking turned the game into a miserable experience.

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“I feel like it is obvious for me,” Wemby said when analyzing his offensive struggles. “I need to go back to playing the basketball I like. This is not the sport I like, right here. I’ve got no reason to be hesitant. I got no reason to not be myself. It’s as simple as that. I’m good when I have fun.”

When pressed on whether he was simply taking good shots that refused to fall, Wembanyama pushed back on the idea, taking full accountability for allowing early misfires to affect him.

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“No, no, I mean at some points, yeah, I missed lots of shots, which I usually don’t miss,” Wembanyama explained. “But after that it was I didn’t go back to the shots, and I don’t know, I was indecisive. I might be overthinking it, and I feel like it’s a chance for me to… what I have to do is really let go. I don’t need to do more. I need to think less probably.”

Despite his offensive nightmare, Wemby still managed to record 12 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks, generating 10 of his points at the free-throw line. However, his lone field goal of the evening did not arrive until late in the third quarter when he finished off an alley-oop pass from point guard De’Aaron Fox.

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It didn’t help that OKC now has an answer to Wemby. NCAA champion, a defensive specialist, and 7’3, Aday Mara was swatting down Wemby’s dunk attempts with his left hand, his non dominant hand.

Wemby’s frustration also became obvious in the second quarter. After Fox and Chet Holmgren got into it, their teammates got into the fracas to separate them. Somehow that turned into Wemby and Jaylin Williams stealing the fight’s focus. Five players, including the big guy, were hit with fouls while Fox picked up a Flagrant 1.

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Wemby’s individual struggles mirrored a disjointed collective display from San Antonio. The Spurs struggled at almost every level of their offense in the first half, shooting under 29% from the floor before halvetime while falling behind by as many as 26 points.

OKC capitalized on the Spurs’ defensive miscommunications. Led by reigning 2x MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he made a case for a third consecutive MVP title with 32 points.

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Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged that Wemby’s 1-for-13 night would draw headlines, but emphasized that the team’s overall execution fell well below standard.

“It didn’t feel very connected,” Johnson noted. “Execution wasn’t very good, and I thought we competed and played hard, just didn’t feel like we put our energy in the right places.”

San Antonio did manage a second-half push fueled by Stephon Castle, who finished with a team-high 24 points, and Dylan Harper’s 18 points. A 23–9 run trimmed the Spurs’ deficit to single digits, but the Thunder responded with poise down the stretch to close out the victory.

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Johnson confirmed that they’ve, “Got a lot of tape to look at and learn from.”

With major matchups looming on the schedule and the expectations from their unpredictable Finals trip weighing heavy, Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to shake off their opening night disaster and restore their style of play.