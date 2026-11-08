“This Is Our Business Now”: Erik Spoelstra Sends Message After Doc Rivers’ Scathing Comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Doc Rivers aired his frustrations with Giannis Antetokounmpo in public. Erik Spoelstra doesn’t work that way. Facing collateral damage, Miami’s HC has made his position unmistakably clear.

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Rivers criticized Giannis for his singular downhill style of play, while questioning his basketball IQ. In response, Spoelstra didn’t raise his voice or take shots at Rivers; instead, he calmly defused the situation.

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“I like Doc, and I respect him. This is our business now,” Spoelstra said while speaking to the media.

While one media personality slammed Rivers for his comments about Giannis, Spoelstra chose not to go that route. He simply made it clear that Giannis is Miami’s business now, since Rivers isn’t his head coach anymore.

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This is hardly the first time Spoelstra has had to step in and handle a situation that has gotten out of hand in front of the media. He’s handled past incidents similarly and done his best to maintain control.

During a 118-104 loss against the Golden State Warriors in 2022, Jimmy Butler, who was with the Heat at the time, got frustrated and raised his voice at Spoelstra. It then escalated into a shouting match between the two.

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Spoelstra asked Butler whether he thought they were going to fight, and Udonis Haslem stepped in to defend the Heat HC.

However, despite the heated on-court confrontation and a clipboard being smashed, Spoelstra defused the situation during his postgame press conference.

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“It’s pretty clear we have a very competitive, gnarly group, and we were getting our asses kicked. Virtually every single person in that huddle was very animated about our disappointment in how we were playing.”

Similarly, when LeBron James was facing flak for signing with the Heat and choosing the “easy route” to win a championship, Spoelstra defended him.

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“Every single franchise in this league, if they had the opportunity to sign three players the way we were able to, they would have without any hesitation.”

With the Rivers situation, Spoelstra didn’t directly address Rivers’ criticism of the ‘Greek Freak’; he focused more on the Heat’s system and how they’ve lacked urgency amid a 3-6 season start.

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In particular, he’s unhappy with the team’s defensive efforts so far. The Heat have a 118.1 defensive rating through their first 9 games, ranked 26th in the league. That isn’t good enough, and Spoelstra knows it.

“We’re going through a process of trying to develop a defense that’s meeting our potential, and we’re not right now.”

“We’re making some progress. I’m not so stubborn I can’t see it; I can see it. It’s not happening fast enough. It’s not happening with enough collective toughness and urgency.”

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The Heat’s offense isn’t worrying Spoelstra at the moment. He understands that the team will take time to adjust while playing next to a guy like Giannis, who draws so much attention.

Furthermore, with a 111.42 unadjusted offensive rating, ranked 22nd in the league, Miami is in the bottom third of the pack according to basketball-reference.

However, what has Spoelstra “pounding his fist” is the defense, which he believes is what will define their results.

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“Our games are being won or lost defensively.”

While Rivers’ comments have sparked a debate surrounding Giannis, Spoelstra has made it clear where his priorities lie. The Heat head coach has his own problems to address, particularly a defense that has fallen well short of expectations.

And with Miami off to a 3-6 start, Spoelstra has little time to worry about Rivers’ words when his team is still trying to figure things out.