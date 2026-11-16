“This Is the Worst Joel Embiid”: Philly Radio Host Identifies Concerning Issues With 76ers Star Amid Injury Management

For a player who once dominated the NBA on a nightly basis, seeing Joel Embiid struggle to find his rhythm is an unfamiliar sight. The former MVP has built his reputation on scoring from virtually every spot on the floor, making Philadelphia’s offense revolve around him. But through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, he has looked like a different player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That decline has not gone unnoticed. Philadelphia radio host Joe Giglio believes Embiid is playing some of the worst basketball of his career, or at least the worst he’s played in recent years. Giglio raised questions about whether Embiid’s shooting struggles are simply growing pains or a sign of a bigger problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say this about Joel, though – for as good as I think he has worked to try to fit in and do what they’re asking him to do and play nice and sacrifice – this is the worst Joel Embiid has ever played. At least in a very long time,” Giglio said during an appearance on 94WIP’s Middays with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.

Giglio pointed to Embiid’s shooting efficiency rather than his scoring average, arguing that the center’s numbers have fallen well below the standard he established throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you just look across the board, Joel Embiid’s field goal percentage is by far the worst of his career. His effective field goal percentage is by far the worst of his career. His 3-point percentage is by far the worst of his career. He’s not playing good basketball compared to the Joel Embiid we expect or thought or was,” Giglio quipped.

Through 11 appearances, Embiid is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He is shooting just 37.4% from the field and 11.1% from three-point range, making only four of his 36 attempts from beyond the arc. His 38.7% effective field-goal percentage is also a career low.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philly radio host also acknowledged that Embiid is adjusting to a different offensive environment. With Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James sharing the floor, the Sixers have more players who can create their own offense.

“I’m not talking about points per game because obviously he’s gonna have less – there’s five guys that have to have the basketball now compared to years past when it might’ve just been him or one other guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, it has meant Embiid no longer has to dominate the ball on nearly every possession.

There are also legitimate physical concerns. Embiid has been dealing with plantar fascia issues in his right foot, prompting the Sixers to manage his availability. He was ruled out of a game against Indiana for right foot plantar fascia injury management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia has already been cautious with his workload, keeping him out of back-to-back games. For a player with Embiid’s injury history, protecting his health could be just as important as getting his shooting back on track.

Despite Embiid’s uneven start, Philadelphia has managed to put together an impressive opening stretch. The 76ers entered November 16 with an 11-3 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the 11-2 Boston Celtics.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is an encouraging sign for the franchise. In previous seasons, the Sixers often needed Embiid to deliver extraordinary performances just to remain competitive. Now, with Maxey, Brown, James, Edgecombe, and a deeper supporting cast, they have more options to carry the offense now that their former MVP is not at his best.

It now gives Philadelphia a luxury it has not always enjoyed: the ability to win games without asking Embiid to shoulder the entire burden.

The bigger objective, however, remains the postseason. Embiid has repeatedly entered the playoffs dealing with injuries, missing games, or playing through physical limitations. He has missed 11 of Philadelphia’s 75 playoff games since making his postseason debut in 2018, including four during the 2026 playoffs. The Sixers have also yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

When healthy, Embiid remains one of the league’s most difficult matchups. His ability to score in the post, create his own shot in the half court, draw fouls, and stretch the floor makes him a centerpiece of Philadelphia’s championship ambitions. On the other end, his rebounding and rim protection give the Sixers a defensive presence that is difficult to replace.

Hugh Douglas offered a more optimistic perspective during the discussion with Giglio, pointing to head coach Nick Nurse’s assessment that Embiid was moving better and showing encouraging moments.

“I think that’s what they’re hoping; like I said, Coach Nurse said he looks better, he’s having his moments, but I’m not too much worried about Joel Embiid until we get in the playoffs because that’s where we’re really gonna need him, and I think that’s what everybody kind of feels like when we talk about Joel Embiid, the playoff Joel Embiid,” Douglas stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

That may ultimately be the most important consideration for Philadelphia. The team does not need Embiid to be at his absolute best yet in November if they can keep winning and preserve his health for the games that matter most.

The concerns are understandable given the numbers, but Embiid still has time to find his rhythm in a new-look offense. For the Sixers, the priority is making sure that when the playoffs arrive, their big man is healthy enough to look like himself again.