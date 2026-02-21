“This Isn’t UFC”: Clippers Star Under Fire for Intentionally Hurting LeBron James

There’s a difference between playoff-level physicality and a moment that stops the arena cold. Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, the latest chapter of the Los Angeles Lakers–Los Angeles Clippers rivalry didn’t swing on a buzzer-beater or a scoring run. Instead, it hinged on a single, jarring sequence early in the second quarter, one that quickly shifted the tone inside the building.

The Lakers entered the matchup looking to avenge a 104–112 loss to the Clippers in January, and they came out with urgency, dictating tempo in the opening frame. The energy was sharp, the execution clean. It felt like a team intent on settling unfinished business. Then the temperature spiked.

Early in the second quarter, Clippers rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser checked into the game, tasked with the unenviable assignment of spending minutes on LeBron James. Moments later, a routine defensive possession escalated into something far more contentious. The whistle blew immediately. Players turned. The crowd erupted.

Officials reviewed the contact and assessed a flagrant foul, sending James to the line, but by then, the damage to the atmosphere had already been done. What had begun as a rivalry game suddenly felt personal, igniting frustration among Lakers fans both inside the arena and watching at home.

Fans lash out at Niederhauser for UFC-level foul on LeBron James

Lakers Fans were quick to react on social media as they called for additional protection to players in such scenarios, regardless of their status in the league. ‘If it was truly a dirty play on LeBron James, then the flagrant is justified stars or not, the league has to protect players and keep reckless plays out of the game.’

The home supporters were quick to note that this type of ‘UFC’ defence is becoming a signature style for the Clippers this season. X user @n_cap819 was quick to highlight the Clippers’ recent treatment of NBA legend Chris Paul as further reason to hate on the franchise: ‘clippers rlly becoming the most hated team in the nba cut cp3 sold they soul to okc now the hurting THE KING?????’

Paul, at age 40, rejoined the Clippers as a mentor but reportedly frustrated coaches and teammates with his “locker room lawyering” and accountability pushes during their poor 5-16 start. The late-night announcement amplified perceptions of disrespect, fueling allegations of a pattern of mistreatment of star talent.

Of course, ‘King James’ fanboys will come after anyone hurting their star man, ‘Black SUVs pulling up at his crib tonight,’ but in this case, some would say the hate is justified.

Los Angeles entered the night contending for positioning in a tight Western Conference playoff picture, where every win matters and losses can cascade into play-in territory.

Moreover, LeBron James was already coming off an extended absence earlier in the season due to sciatica, missing the first 14 games and only recently working his way back into rhythm. At 41 and in his 23rd season, James bears an unsurpassed competitive burden, and an injury now would be far more damaging than at most points in his career.

This user @ballsandtrades even called for the young Swissman to be kicked out of the NBA for hurting James, ‘Get that bum out of the league!’ A bit of an over-reaction, maybe?

Standing 6-foot-11 and known for his athleticism, rim protection and shot-blocking instincts, traits that helped him lead the Big Ten in blocks at Penn State, Niederhauser is still carving out his role in the Clippers’ rotation.

It only seems fair that Clippers fans defend their players in a situation like this. @PBrazy13 called out #23 as the aggressor in this altercation, even going on to say the foul was not ‘flagrant worthy’, ‘Come on bro … not even that serious, and Bron was pushing him first … definitely NOT flagrant worthy!’.

To say the least, Niederhauser will have to watch his back every time he returns to the Crypto.com arena with the Clippers. Maybe James can have a word with the rook after the game ends and give him a piece of his mind, maybe not.