This LeBron James Reference in Cooper Flagg Talk May Prompt Another Apology From Celtics Legend

Kendrick Perkins has a thing for drawing family trees when talking about basketball legacies—and it’s starting to feel like a pattern. And his latest obsession? Cooper Flagg. Can you blame him? The kid’s been putting up numbers that aren’t just loud—they’re grown. In 37 games this season, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting a clean 48.1% from the field and nearly 39% from deep. Add in 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks, and that smooth 84% from the line—and yeah, the hype isn’t just real. It’s earned.

Now, with the NBA Finals in the books, front offices are shifting into full draft mode. And this year, it’s not your typical one-night scramble—Draft Night is now Draft Nights, stretching across two days of picks, drama, and big dreams. The first round kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with teams getting five minutes to make each selection. On Thursday, the second round takes over with a slightly quicker pace. But here’s the headline everyone’s watching: Dallas somehow snagged the No. 1 pick with just a 1.8% shot—and yeah, all signs point to Cooper Flagg.

And if you ask Kendrick Perkins, he doesn’t just evaluate players—he paints pictures. And when it comes to Cooper Flagg, the Celtics legend didn’t hold back. “I mean, but look, this is how I look at Cooper Flagg,” Perkins said. “If LeBron James and Kevin Garnett had a baby, you get Cooper Flagg.” Bold? Sure. But Perkins broke it down: “When you think about LeBron James, you think of a complete basketball player, right Jay? You just ran off the stats—he led the team in everything. That’s a LeBron James-type thing.” And then there’s the fire: “You talked about his passion, his tenacity. I’m watching KG all over again the way that he plays with a high level.”

But Perkins wasn’t just impressed by Flagg’s skills—he was in awe of the mindset. “We don’t give players enough credit like Cooper Flagg. I think it’s a skill to have a high motor like he has,” he said. “This is one of the most competitive guys over the last 20 years.” Perkins pointed out that while most high school stars look for the easy path, Flagg did the opposite: “He reclassed up. So he’s running up the chimney looking for the smoke.” And the final stamp of approval? “I love everything about this young man. I love how humble he is. I love how low maintenance he is and how hard working he is—and he’s a generational talent.”

That praise doesn’t stop with Perkins. Cooper Flagg hasn’t even been drafted yet, and he’s already drawing comparisons to LeBron James—from people who really know the game. Brian Scalabrine, who’s been working with Flagg since he was a teen, didn’t hold back. “He trends like LeBron James,” Scalabrine said. “LeBron has a beautiful mind when it comes to this game. Cooper’s brain is right on par with those guys. They just process the game differently.”

And then there’s LeBron James himself, giving Flagg a major nod on his Mind the Game podcast. “I personally think that he wants to be great,” LeBron said. “He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump.” Coming from the King? That’s not just praise—it’s prophecy.

Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Anthony Edwards over ‘family man’ comment

When Kendrick Perkins made a wild claim on First Take — that Anthony Edwards might not be ready to be the face of the NBA because he’s not a “family man” — it sparked instant backlash. Perkins argued that all past NBA faces, from Magic Johnson to LeBron James, shared one common trait: they were married with kids while playing. “You gotta check the boxes when you’re the face of the league,” he said. “You look at Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron, Steph… What did they all have in common? While they was all playing in the league, they all were family men.”

The problem? Not only was the comment deeply personal and out of place, it was also factually flimsy. Bird wasn’t married until a decade into his NBA career. Shaq has admitted to cheating. Magic contracted HIV while being unfaithful. Kobe and Jordan’s personal histories? Also well-documented and complicated. Perkins essentially tried to gatekeep the title of “face of the league” using standards that even his own examples didn’t live up to — and fans let him hear it.

To his credit, Perkins owned up to it. The next day, he went on social media and posted a public apology: “Anthony Edwards is one my favorite players in the League if not my favorite player. I apologized privately so I’m apologizing publicly to the young [king] for my comments on First Take yesterday,” he wrote on X. “My bad young fella. I was not taking a personal shot at you but I could see how it could have been taken that way.” That moment of humility came as Edwards, just 23 years old, continues to carry the Timberwolves through deep playoff runs and steadily builds a resume worthy of the NBA’s top billing — with or without a ring, or a wedding band.

Cooper Flagg’s getting all the love right now—but let’s be real, Kendrick Perkins might be tiptoeing back into hot water with that LeBron-KG baby take. Then again… maybe this time, he’s actually onto something.