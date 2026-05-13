“This One Hurts”: Jason Kidd, Dwight Howard & NBA World Mourn After Jason Collins’ Sudden Passing

He faced Shaquille O’Neal at his prime. He stood in front of the entire world and came out as gay, becoming the first active player in major American sports history to do so. And when doctors told him he had Stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive, inoperable cancers known to medicine, Jason Collins treated it like another impossible matchup. “Shut up and go play against Shaq,” he wrote.

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That was Jason Collins: unbowed, unbroken, unyielding. On Tuesday, the fight ended. Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player and a pioneer for inclusion, died after an eight-month battle with an aggressive brain tumor. He was 47. The grief that followed was immediate and immense. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called him a barrier-breaker defined by “kindness and humanity.” But perhaps no tribute cut deeper than the one from Jason Kidd – his teammate, his brother in arms.

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“This one hurts. Jason Collins was a pioneer. He had courage like you’ve never seen. He was an incredible teammate. And having him in Brooklyn at the start of my coaching journey meant so much. Those who knew him were blessed to call him a friend. You are already missed my brother. Rest in power. 💔.”

The two men had shared something rare: back-to-back NBA Finals appearances with the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and 2003, seven seasons of trench warfare together on the hardwood. Kidd’s words were short, raw, and said everything

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Collins signed a 10-day contract and came back to the Nets, which turned out to be J-Kidd’s debut season as the head coach for one season in 2013-14. It was also an instrumental year as he revealed he was gay on April 29, 2013, in a cover story for Sports Illustrated.

His famous words from then were, “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m Black. And I’m gay.” This broke barriers as he became the first openly gay active male athlete in any of the four major professional men’s sports leagues. Kidd was also among the first NBA figures to publicly support Collins.

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Shortly after the announcement, Kidd voiced his support on social media.

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“Jason’s sexuality doesn’t change the fact that he is a great friend and was a great teammate,” Kidd wrote at the time.

Even Kobe Bryant and President Obama were quick to tweet and celebrate Jason Collins’ decision. It was in December when the 47-year-old revealed a battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma. His family in a statement family described as a “valiant fight” with the disease.

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Others react to the sad passing of Jason Collins

Hours before the former Nets star passed away, the NBA world also lost the 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies forward, Brandon Clarke. The circumstances of Clarke’s death are still under investigation. Praying for both and their respective families was Dwight Howard, “We lost 2 of our NBA brothers today 😖🥲🙏🏾 #ripbrandonclarke #ripjasoncollins.”

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Collins and Brandon Clarke’s lives were once again celebrated at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, which held a special tribute. Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued an emotional statement.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations.”

Ed Markey, the junior United States senator from Massachusetts, even had flowers for Jason Collins. The former center had a short stint with the C’s (2012–13 Season).

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“A huge loss for basketball, for his fans, friends, and family, and for everyone inspired by his power on and off the court. Jason Collins was a trailblazer and example to so many in Massachusetts and across the country. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come.”