“This Was the Last Straw”: Lakers’ Latest Decision Involving Rob Pelinka, Magic Johnson Sparks Fan Backlash

The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office decision leaves an already restless fan base even more agitated. In an expected restructuring after the team’s $10 billion sale to Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Lon Rosen, a longtime Dodgers executive and former agent to Magic Johnson, was named the new President of Business Operations, replacing the departing Tim Harris at the end of the season. However, the news that Rob Pelinka will remain the President of Basketball Operations has ignited a firestorm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This sparked mixed feelings among the Lakers faithful. Because of Rosen’s connection to franchise icon Johnson, fans were also slightly perplexed about whether the Showtime legend would be back in the Purple & Gold fold.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dave McMenamin, Rosen confirmed this evening that while the five-time NBA champ “will surely be around the franchise,” he will have “no official title,” meaning he will hold no decision-making power.

Historically, the relationship between Pelinka and Johnson has been dramatic, to say the least. Johnson infamously resigned on the final night of the 2019 regular season. He later accused Pelinka of “backstabbing” him during an appearance on First Take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers Nation had honestly hoped Mark Walter would clean house after a ‘Dodger-ification’ of the Lakers. All but one Buss is gone. Yet by keeping Pelinka while merely allowing Johnson to linger in the background, the organization appears to be doubling down on a regime that has embittered fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Scarred fanbase cannot help but suffer déjà vu all over again after Rob Pelinka’s survival alongside Magic Johnson

The reaction to the Lakers’ front-office moves was visceral. Many viewed the retention of Rob Pelinka as a betrayal, leading to harsh commentary.

One distraught fan declared, “This was the last straw I needed. I’m joining the Spurs FC. A real team that actually has some pride in defense and actually cares about competing for championships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Antonio Spurs are on a different trajectory. They’re gearing up to bask in the glory of Victor Wembanyama, a legend-like trajectory that multiple former NBA stars have predicted, and they are confident the Frenchman will fulfill that potential.

The disappointment was particularly sharp for those who expected Walter to bring the Dodgers’ clinical, championship-winning efficiency to Crypto.com Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh damn. This org is doomed. Thought homeboy would clean shop and build something similar to the Dodgers. Oh well smh,” lamented one fan.

Walter had turned a near-bankrupt Dodgers organization into back-to-back champions by bringing in smarter minds. Pelinka himself spoke about Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, and other members of the MLB team’s staff, calling their work “a great sort of example and North Star.” However, fans still don’t think Friedman is the solution and anticipate a stagnant future under him. Some warn about the consequences of this decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“the lakers are cooked then wouldn’t be shocked if luka decided to leave in 2028,” a fan wrote.

That Luka Doncic decision has already cost one GM in Dallas his reputation and job. But the one in LA survived. This decision added to the frustration over the undervaluation of homegrown talent like Austin Reaves, with one fan threatening a secondary exodus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be become a fan of whatever team these dumb—- let Austin Reaves sign to because they need ‘a second star,’ when they have one right under their noses and are too starstruck to pay him,” an observer wrote.

Pelinka’s retention is even bringing flashbacks of the chaotic front office of the 2010s.

One critic sarcastically remarked, “Perfect, because the decision-making in 2017-2019 was so fantastic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That period was marked by a significant regime change. Jeanie Buss took control of the organization and ousted her brother, Jim. Pelinka and Johnson were handling personnel decisions. That phase also involved clearing cap space, signing younger talent, and ultimately acquiring LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Magic’s tenure was pretty volatile, to say the least, and nobody has forgotten that.

“Didn’t they learn from the previous time Magic worked w the Lakers? He traded Zubac & Quit?” a fan wrote, amplified by Ivica Zubac’s recent claim that his trade fractured the friendship between Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

No one’s talking about Harris, though, who has spent 35 years with the Purple and Gold. He is widely considered responsible for the franchise’s local television rights deal with Spectrum SportsNet, which has brought billions of dollars to the Lakers. The exact reason behind his exit remains unknown.

A portion of fans expressed a clear desire for a clean break from the past, pleading, “No please keep magic away.”

The sentiment that the team has failed to modernize itself was echoed by those who expected a total overhaul.

“Every1 thought with new ownership they would be freed of Pelinka,” another fan wrote.

For now, it appears everyone was mistaken…