“Thought That I Got My Fiancée Pregnant”: Gui Santos Reveals Parents’ Wild Phone Conversation After Warriors Contract

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) smiles on the bench in the fourth quarter against the New Orelans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors and former second-round pick Gui Santos recently put pen to paper, signing the Brazilian forward to a three-year, $15 million deal, which marks a significant milestone for him. Now, following his first game under his new deal, Santos revealed a funny story that happened between him and his parents after the contract news broke.

“They were very excited, emotional,” Santos told reporters after tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. “More than everybody, they know how tough it was for me to make it here.”

Santos then revealed, “The call that I told them, I was kind of serious. Like ‘Dad, mom got something serious to talk to you guys.’ And they thought that I got my fiancée pregnant. ‘No, but it’s another one, I got the extension,’ and all of them was emotional and happy.”

It was a funny moment in an otherwise celebratory moment. This season, Santos and guard Pat Spencer have been among the brightest developmental stories for the Warriors, both of whom have bolstered the team during a period when it is missing key players like Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis.

After averaging 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in limited playtime over his first two seasons, Santos has been a revelation since forward Jimmy Butler‘s ACL injury earlier this year. Since Jan 26th, the forward is logging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 58% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc while stepping into a starting role.

He was set to hit restricted free agency this summer, but with his exceptional play over the last month, the Warriors reacted preemptively, keeping him with the Warriors for at least two more years after this season, with the final year being a player option.

Gui Santos Thanks Golden State Warriors Coaches and Staff Following Extension

Gui Santos is a product of the Warriors’ player developmental team, particularly their G League Affiliate in Santa Cruz. Santos spent a significant amount with the Santa Cruz Warriors over his first two years, and beginning in December this season, he cracked the team’s rotation for good.

Imago Sep 30, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) smiles during Media Day at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“The coaches here, the staff and the organization, they’re always nice for me,” Santos said after a team practice on Friday. “They always help me with everything that I need and right now they’re giving me the opportunity to show a little bit more (with Jimmy Butler out for the season and Stephen Curry injured).”

He’s not the only person who has noticed the growth, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praising his play this season at various points, most recently claiming that the forward has taken “another step this year.”

Kerr praised Santos’ ability to create on-ball and in the post, which gives the team a new dimension in lineups where Santos can serve as a pseudo ball-handler when opposing defenses load up on pressure.

Santos’ versatility and unending energy have finally paid off, and with the new extension, his future is now far more stable, and his place in the league is finally secured.