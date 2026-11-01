“I Thought We Got Rid of That Stuff in the ’80s”: Chris Finch Torches NBA Officials Over LaMelo Ball’s Foul Calls

What started as an exciting backcourt duo has quickly turned into a frustrating stretch for LaMelo Ball. Saturday night’s outing against the Spurs brought more than just a disappointing stat line, as the Wolves guard fouled out after struggling to find his rhythm. The difficult night also saw Ball face sharp criticism from the sidelines and take a swipe at the officiating.

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Head coach Chris Finch was far from pleased with how the officials handled Ball’s outing. His postgame comments also reignited an old debate about the NBA’s approach to physical defense.

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“Well, I mean, he’s got to figure it out, right? I mean, the turnovers are unnecessary, I think,” Finch said, dropping a hammer on his star player without any hesitation at the post-game presser.

Following that, Finch went on to defend his guard while questioning the consistency of the officiating.

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“But, you know, to be fair, like they’re fouling him all over the floor. Like they got their hands on him, they’re bumping him, they’re holding him, they’re riding him off his line, and, you know, on the other end of the floor, like he’s being whistled for a bunch of touch fouls. Like, you know, the way that they allow people to just put their hands on him over the full court, I thought we got rid of that stuff in the ’80s, but apparently not.”

Notably, this criticism came during the season when officials were extra vigilant about push-offs and flopping. This definitely wasn’t helping the guard.

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LaMelo Ball’s foul trouble became a major problem for Minnesota in their 121-111 loss against Wemby’s Spurs. He got fouled out in just 20 minutes, recording 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 2-for-10 shooting. His night also included a physical confrontation with Victor Wembanyama. The viral video showed him taking a short piggyback ride on the big man.

The guard’s frustration was visible before he eventually fouled out.

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Following his fourth personal foul, LaMelo Ball spat on the hardwood, an incident that quickly invited criticism. While the star guard went away without paying a price, the league may look into action and penalize him later. There’s an instance where a ref ejected Stephen Curry for throwing his mouthpiece on the court.

So, the Wolves may face yet another setback.

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Meanwhile, Finch challenged the officials’ decisions; Ball’s own response gave critics another reason to question his composure. He has yet to publicly address the incident, leaving his coach to handle the post-game questions.

There is a distinction between defending a player and excusing his mistakes.

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Speaking of the fouls, Ball admitted that he needs to be a bit more “smarter” and added, “I wasn’t even trying to foul, and it was just happening.”

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards is sidelined following a knee procedure, and the Timberwolves have gone 1-2 since his absence began. They lost to the Golden State Warriors and the Spurs, with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in between.

The results have left Minnesota at 4-3 overall, but the bigger concern is how much responsibility now rests on Ball.

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His availability is especially important. Against the Spurs, Minnesota lost a significant portion of its primary playmaking presence when Ball fouled out. Notably, the Wolves led the game for a significant portion of the game while Ball was on the floor.

His shooting struggles made the situation worse, but the six fouls meant Finch could not rely on him for the full game. For a team already missing Edwards, that is a difficult combination to overcome.

Even if the coach believes the officials are allowing excessive contact against him, the guard still has to avoid giving them reasons to send him to the bench.

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The timing leaves little room for a lengthy reset. Minnesota faces the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, giving LaMelo Ball an immediate opportunity to respond. Now, he needs to show that he can handle the physical attention, protect his minutes, and provide the Timberwolves with the stability they need.