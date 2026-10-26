“Thoughts and Prayer to Jalen Suggs”: MSG Goes on Mute After Magic Star Suffers Horrific Knee Injury vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic desperately needed a win, and they found one at Madison Square Garden. After opening the season 0-2 and losing Paolo Banchero to an ankle sprain, Orlando rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 111-102. But the victory was overshadowed by a frightening moment late in the game.

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With 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, Suggs sprinted ahead on a fast break toward an uncontested layup. However, as he prepared to jump, his right knee visibly buckled without any contact from a defender. He immediately collapsed near the baseline, clutching his knee in pain. The guard remained on the floor for several minutes while the training staff attended to him.

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The Magic led by 6 points at that point. And they just wanted their man to get back in action to seal the deal. But it wasn’t the case.

A wheelchair was offered, but Suggs chose to leave with assistance from the trainers. He could barely put weight on his right leg as they helped him toward the locker room. It was an unsettling sight for the Magic with the game nearing its conclusion.

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The initial footage raised concerns about the severity of the injury, but the Magic had not confirmed a diagnosis.

Speaking at the post-game presser, Knicks head coach Mike Brown had a message.

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“My thoughts and prayers go out to Jalen Suggs. You don’t ever want to see anybody go down with an injury, injury like that. It was tough.”

The 25-year-old had recorded 4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals before leaving the game. His defensive presence and playmaking had helped the Magic navigate a difficult contest. And it ultimately provided them the first win of the season. That too, it was against the Knicks, who are still looking for their first win.

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The Magic entered the matchup 0-2 under new head coach Sean Sweeney, struggling to find their rhythm offensively. They were also without Banchero, who suffered a low-grade right high ankle sprain against Minnesota. And the team expects him to miss at least four weeks.

Yet Orlando found a way to respond at Madison Square Garden, rallying from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 111-102.

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History raises concerns, while Magic guard’s diagnosis remains unknown

The non-contact nature of Suggs’ injury brought back difficult memories of Moses Moody’s devastating injury last season.

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The Golden State Warriors guard’s left knee buckled as he went for an uncontested dunk. An MRI later confirmed a ruptured patellar tendon, ending his season and requiring surgery.

Over 6 months have passed, and Moody hasn’t returned yet. Many expect him to return around January 2027.

The similarities between the two incidents have emerged as concerning. But they do not mean Suggs has suffered the same injury. The officials stretchered Moody off the floor, while Suggs managed to leave with assistance from the training staff. Neither the way a knee buckles nor a player’s ability to walk afterward can establish whether the damage involves a ligament, tendon, or another structure.

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Suggs will need a medical evaluation before the extent of the injury becomes clear.

Magic’s immediate concern is his availability, particularly with Banchero already sidelined. If Suggs misses time, Black could take on a larger role after his productive return, while rookie Jase Richardson may receive more opportunities in the backcourt. Veteran Jevon Carter could also see increased minutes, and da Silva may be asked to shoulder more responsibility off the bench.

Black’s contract situation adds another layer to the Magic’s roster planning. The team did not reach a rookie-scale extension with the 2023 sixth overall pick before the October 19 deadline. It has left him on course for restricted free agency in 2027.

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For now, the focus remains on Suggs’ evaluation and the results of any further testing.

The Magic earned a valuable win at MSG, but the guard’s injury left the team with a far more urgent question than its place in the standings: how long will it have to manage without one of its key perimeter defenders?