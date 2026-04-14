3 NBA Teams Receive Bad News as Insider Shares Intel on LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis’ Future

The NBA postseason has rolled around. The teams involved have shifted their focus to elevating their play in the quest for the Larry O’Brien. But business doesn’t stop for anyone. The summer is closer than before, which means trade rumor mills are kicking off. And three teams are getting some unfortunate news. That includes the two teams from LA and the Milwaukee Bucks.

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Because according to insider Marc Stein, these teams could lose their pillars in the offseason. The talks relate to the Lakers’ LeBron James, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard.

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Stein claims, “There is a growing anticipation in numerous front offices, league sources say, that two or even all three of the above marquee names could land with new teams next season.”

The LeBron James debacle has rocked the Lakers since the beginning of the season. To keep it simple, he’s currently playing out his final season. Going into 42 if he decides to play next season, the Purple and Gold won’t be open to offering a salary near his current $53.6 million. They have officially turned a page by adding Luka Doncic. Likewise, it’s entirely possible the Akron Hammer decides to test free agency with a team that offers him the best shot at competing. That’s been the focus in his final years, as outlined by his agent, Rich Paul.

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Moving on to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers star is riding with the team even in tough times. The stars around moved. James Harden is in Cleveland, while Zubac was shipped to Indiana. The Klaw still has two years left on his contract, becoming a free agent in 2027. However, with the team moving towards a younger direction, Leonard could prioritise a competitive future. So far, he hasn’t indicated a willingness to leave. Leonard is focused on finishing the current season before evaluating the future.

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The loud and probably most discussed move comes with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks talisman forced an inquiry upon the franchise after they didn’t allow him to play. The tension erupted further after Milwaukee parted ways with Doc Rivers. There’s little to be said. Even Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel he is in control of the situation. And with his last year being a player option, the Bucks have marked the summer to make a decision on their cornerstone.

Who is the most likely to move on?

If all of these pioneers leave their franchise, this could be one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent memory. But situation matters. If Kawhi Leonard wanted to move on, he could have done so at the trade deadline. The Clippers would have gotten younger, and Leonard would have had the chance to compete. But the two-time Finals MVP jumped into the fire with the Clippers. They probably would want to give him and Darius Garland a complete season together before making any decisions. They are 16-12 after the trade deadline, a respectable record for a team that went through major reshuffling.

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It would be shocking if Leonard moved. The only possible reason could be tied to his off-court salary circumventing controversy. That isn’t the case for James or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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With Doncic’s arrival, the Lakers’ direction is clear. They want to build around the Slovenian’s strengths. Freeing up $52.6 million provides Rob Pelinka with the leverage to have any player the Lakers need. From LeBron James’ perspective, the Lakers are incomplete. Becoming a free agent gives him autonomy to choose a team fit to meet his competitive expectations. With each season prompting retirement talks, there’s an urgency to win now. Hence, it’s likely for the King to settle his throne in a different city.

But the most obvious one seems to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. “We’re very bad. We are the furthest away that we’ve been in the last couple of years,” said the Greek Freak. The Bucks have no resources to uplift their roster besides the two-time MVP. He’s also their last trade chip who could single-handedly restore their lost draft capital. From a business standpoint, it makes sense. And that’s exactly what the Bucks are prioritising.

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The team’s owner, Wes Edens, made it clear. Either Antetokounmpo signs an extension, or they trade him. It’s an ultimatum that has developed into a fractured relationship between the franchise and its lone superstar. Loyalty means everything to Antetokounmpo. But when not reciprocated, a competitor has no choice but to leave. That seems to be the case here.

The worst part? Antetokounmpo thinks it’s “OK” if he isn’t a Buck. That’s the biggest indication. He had offers piling up during the trade deadline, but refused. Now, he’s been pushed to the point where the player is dissatisfied with the culture. It would be a surprise if this marriage didn’t come to an end in the summer.