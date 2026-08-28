3 New Targets Emerge for Lakers After Rob Pelinka Misses Jonathan Kuminga in Free Agency: Report

Rob Pelinka has already made significant changes to the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster this offseason, adding nine new players. But one key need of a starting-caliber forward remained. For much of the offseason, they had their sights set on Jonathan Kuminga, but he ultimately chose the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

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The Congolese forward agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Minnesota that includes a player option for the second season. That came despite the Lakers reportedly offering him a three-year contract worth more than $36 million. Now, Pelinka has to move on, and three potential targets have emerged.

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“Having missed out on Kuminga, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere to finalize the roster,” Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report stated. “Some top free agent and trade targets for Los Angeles could be PJ Washington, De’Andre Hunter, and Bruce Brown.”

Obviously, Washington is the most intriguing option of the three. But the Dallas Mavericks forward is under contract through the 2029-30 season, which complicates acquiring him. Washington is set to make $19.8 million next season, a number that could make a trade difficult for the Lakers.

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Still, Los Angeles could explore ways to make the money work. Players such as Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy, who have been on the chopping block in the summer, could potentially be included in a larger deal.



Like Jonathan Kuminga, Washington can play multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the floor. Plus, he also played alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas when the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals in 2024.

Hunter is another name worth watching. The Sacramento Kings could explore moving the 28-year-old as he enters the final year of his contract. The biggest concern is his contract. Hunter carries a $24.9 million cap hit, making him an expensive gamble after a down season.

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Then there is Bruce Brown. Brown is a free agent and could be the most financially friendly option of the three.



He has also been linked to Los Angeles for years. “I think he’s in the mix for the Lakers, a team that has had some interest in him for several years now,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said.

Brown previously revealed that he expected to join the Lakers after winning the 2023 championship with the Denver Nuggets. The deal never happened, but the interest was real.



“I was going to the Lakers after the championship. I was going to the Lakers.”

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He explained that Los Angeles reached out during free agency with a plan to deploy him as the starting point guard alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.



At 30, Brown offers significant versatility, capable of guarding multiple positions, handling the ball, and hitting shots when necessary. His role is expected to mirror the contributions Marcus Smart provided for the Lakers last season.

Brown also excels as a cutter and transition threat while serving as a reliable secondary playmaker. Unlike Washington and Hunter, Brown would not require a trade. That could give Pelinka more flexibility to address other needs during the season.

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Why did Jonathan Kuminga choose Wolves over Lakers?

Jonathan Kuminga had several options in free agency, but the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately gave him the situation he wanted most.

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“Kuminga chose the Timberwolves over offers from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers — bypassing a similar starting role and $12 million-plus annually over three years from the Lakers in a sign-and-trade scenario, deciding on Minnesota on a shorter-term, prove-it deal to give him the ability to have more control of his future and possibly jump back in free agency next summer,” according to Anthony Slater.

Kuminga ultimately chose Minnesota, opting for a shorter-term deal that offers him greater control over his future. Slater noted that negotiations between Kuminga and the Lakers stalled despite weeks of discussions.



Although Los Angeles explored sign-and-trade scenarios to acquire him, the Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Kuminga could not reach an agreement that satisfied all parties.

Meanwhile, Minnesota kept pushing. Over the past month, the Timberwolves made Kuminga a priority. They used their best remaining financial tool, the taxpayer midlevel exception, while also presenting him with a significant opportunity on the court. Plus, Anthony Edwards was reportedly heavily involved in recruiting Kuminga.

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Team president Tim Connelly also flew to Miami earlier this month for a four-hour meeting with the forward. Head coach Chris Finch also had productive conversations with Kuminga. As Los Angeles struggled to finalize a sign-and-trade, the Timberwolves continued to make their case.