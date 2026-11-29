The Washington Wizards’ aggressive pivot from rebuilding to contention has hit an early wall. After a 7–13 start and consecutive home blowout losses, the franchise fired head coach Brian Keefe last night. It left a roster built around Anthony Davis and Trae Young without its long-term leader.

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Adam Caporn will take over for the rest of the season, but Washington’s next 62 games could determine whether he keeps the job.

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Speaking of Caporn, Wizards President of Monumental Basketball, Michael Winger, said “Adam has the full support of our organization, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team for the remainder of the season.”

Or whether the front office turns to a more established name.

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Caporn is the immediate option.

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The Wizards could look elsewhere if the team continues to struggle. Jason Kidd and Tom Thibodeau offer two very different paths: one with recent Finals experience and ties to Washington’s stars, the other with a reputation for improving a struggling team.

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1. Adam Caporn

Caporn has the first opportunity to make the position his own.

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The management’s decision gives him 62 games to show that he can steady the team and make its star pairing work.

His case rests on his developmental background. Caporn previously coached the G League’s Long Island Nets and worked as an assistant in Brooklyn before joining Washington. He also serves as head coach of Australia’s men’s national team. Within the Wizards organization, he has been credited with helping guide the development of young players such as Alex Sarr.

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The timing gives Caporn a difficult but clear audition.

The Wizards began the season 4–3, then lost 10 of their next 13 games. The back-to-back blowout defeats to Boston and Orlando both featured 30-plus-point halftime deficits. It ultimately prompted Winger to seek a “new voice.”

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Caporn will need to show that change can come from within.

Also, if he can stabilize the defense, improve the Young–Davis partnership and make the team competitive in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards could avoid a full coaching search. Caporn’s opportunity depends on what the team looks like under him, not simply on his familiarity with the roster.

2. Jason Kidd

If Washington opens a full search after the season, Kidd could be one of its strongest options.

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He is currently working as an analyst on ESPN after parting ways with Dallas in May. His recent coaching portfolio includes leading the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. Meanwhile, his ties to Anthony Davis give him an immediate connection to the Wizards’ most prominent veteran.

Kidd coached Davis as part of the Los Angeles Lakers staff that won the 2020 championship. Following that, he worked with him again in Dallas following the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

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That familiarity could matter if the front office wants to keep Davis invested in the team’s direction. Kidd has also coached high-level guards such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

It’s an experience that could help him address Washington’s difficulty getting the most out of Trae Young.

His candidacy is not without complications.

Kidd’s dismissal in Dallas followed organizational friction and a disappointing 2025–26 season, making his leadership and day-to-day approach subjects for Winger and general manager Will Dawkins to examine.

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Still, Kidd offers a combination of star relationships and postseason credibility that few available candidates can match.

3. Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau would represent a sharper change in direction.

Out of the NBA since leaving the Knicks in June 2025, he has a long record of turning struggling teams into regular-season winners. Chicago, Minnesota, and New York all improved under his leadership.

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This will make him an appealing option for a franchise trying to end years of losing.

His defensive approach could also suit Washington’s frontcourt. With Davis and Sarr, the Wizards have two big men who can protect the rim, giving Thibodeau the personnel to build a more disciplined defense.

His history of heavy minutes for starters may also concern a management group that needs to protect Anthony Davis’s durability.

Moreover, Thibodeau could be a strong floor-raiser, but Washington would have to decide whether his methods fit the team’s longer-term plan.

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For now, Caporn controls the first audition.

If Wizards improve, the interim coach could earn the permanent role. If the season continues to unravel, Kidd’s connection to Davis and Thibodeau’s defensive track record give the Wizards two distinct alternatives. The next 62 games will shape which direction the franchise takes.