$3.75 Billion NBA Team Refuses to Pay $12.5M to Deceased Player’s Estate

There’s been plenty of controversy around NBA contract payouts in the past. When a player suffers a serious injury, the injury itself doesn’t wipe out guaranteed money. That can change if a contract is terminated or a specific provision of the CBA comes into play. Even Chauncey Billups’ salary is in limbo amid his federal gambling case. But suspensions aren’t the only circumstances that can affect a player’s pay. A contract can also be voided following a player’s death, which is exactly what we’re now seeing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

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The basketball world lost Brandon Clarke in May. But there’s a report that now suggests his estate won’t receive the money Clarke was once owed. He had appeared in two games for the Grizzlies in the 2025-26 season. Here’s exactly what is going on.

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“Clarke earned his full $12.5 million from the 2025–26 season, but the final year of his salary won’t be paid out to his estate because it wasn’t protected for death,” sources told Front Office Sports. “However, Clarke did have a life insurance policy, sources say. It’s unknown if the factors surrounding his death could impact its payout.”

Clarke’s contract was terminated about seven weeks after his death on July 3. The semi-monthly payments of Clarke’s entire salary from the previous season will reportedly continue until October 16 and then stop. The Grizzlies, valued at $3.75 billion according to Forbes, haven’t publicly commented on the matter yet.

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This isn’t the first time an NBA player’s death has raised questions about what happens to the remaining money owed to him. Reggie Lewis’ death in 1993 exposed a major gap in the league’s rules (at the time). His contract remained on the Boston Celtics’ salary cap for two seasons, and they couldn’t stop paying him.

The NBA did not have a provision that voided a player’s contract obligations after death. It was up to the remaining teams to collectively agree and ask the league to grant Boston an exemption for Lewis’ contract. However, the Celtics were denied under Exhibit A, forcing them to pay Lewis’ estate the entire $15 million he was owed.

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The CBA was later tweaked, and league insurance was brought into play for complicated scenarios. After Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh suffered life-threatening blood clots and had to step away, the Heat were given salary cap relief. Of the $52 million that Bosh was owed, $29 million was covered by an insurance policy while the team paid the rest. Both parties agreed to peacefully part ways.

It is still unclear why Brandon Clarke’s contract was voided, especially if he had an insurance policy that would’ve helped the payout. Whether the cause of his death has turned into a potential roadblock remains to be seen…

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Exact cause of death revealed three months after Brandon Clarke’s death

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call at around 5 p.m. on May 11. When paramedics arrived at the San Fernando Valley home, they found 29-year-old NBA forward Brandon Clarke unresponsive.

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The cause of death had initially been deferred while authorities waited for additional testing. Officials were investigating a possible overdose, with paraphernalia reportedly found inside the home where the Memphis Grizzlies star was staying.

It was only last week, nearly three months after Clarke’s death, that authorities revealed the cause. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner determined that Clarke died from the “the effects of heroi- and cocain-“. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

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Clarke spent all seven seasons of his NBA career in Memphis, appearing in 309 games and averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. His final NBA appearance came against the Washington Wizards after he returned from an arthroscopic procedure. Clarke later dealt with a calf injury that kept him sidelined.

“This hurt BC love you broski. Gone way too soon,” Ja Morant wrote in tribute to Clarke after his death.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement calling Clarke “a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.”

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The Grizzlies announced they were “heartbroken” after hearing the tragic news. Memphis has continued to honor the 29-year-old forward following his passing. In July, center Zach Edey shared a photo of a memorial placed inside the team’s locker room at FedExForum.

The display read, “Brandon Clarke 1996-2026, Forever in our hearts.”