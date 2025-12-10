3 Teams Register Anthony Davis Trade Interest as Mark Cuban Clarifies Key Asset’s Future

This is the virtual equivalent of falling for a Dwight Powell pump fake. That too during a very unpredictable situation in Dallas. Since Nico Harrison was fired, all observers outside the Mavericks organization were sure Anthony Davis was going to be shipped elsewhere. Now suddenly there’s talk of him getting an extension. A rumor made Mavs nation believe that the team’s about to have a lot of cap space to give him a possible $275 million max extension he’s eligible for. But since he’s back, Mark Cuban is on the business of setting the record straight.

A rumor floating around social media claimed that one of Mavericks’ vets is retiring. Dwight Powell, a big part of Dallas’ defense so far, is supposedly retiring at the end of the season. If he does, that gives Dallas room to either acquire another player or give AD a raise.

If it was true.

Mark Cuban very bluntly shut it down. He quoted a post claiming that, “Dwight Powell is likely to retire at the end of this season,” with a straightforward, “Not true.”

Thank goodness he clarified that. The news hardly made sense. Dwight Powell is only 34, only ten seasons in, is relatively healthy, and is one of their best backups. There was no indication he’s on his way out in the slightest. All reports indicate he will activate his $4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, the final year of his contract. Obviously he’s not retiring before he does that.

Why this rumor would come up is anyone’s guess. It might look believable because Dallas is in a roster flux. Since firing Nico Harrison, they’re on the drawing board trying to make his decisions work at the earliest. The most idealistic solution would be to fix his Anthony Davis decision, either by making it work in Dallas or elsewhere.

Can Mark Cuban be believed on Dwight Powell and Anthony Davis news?

After Nico Harrison reportedly exiled minority stakeholder, Mark Cuban from the Mavs basketball operations, the former owner is back. He’s on an agenda to make sure fans are no longer in the dark since the February 2, 2025 decision that blindsided him and everyone. His first order of business was to shut down any assumption that AD will be traded.

Simultaneously, the Mavs were taking calls from front offices for AD while keeping a close eye on his health. Davis bounced back from a calf injury and a month-long hiatus by finally playing his first game against the Lakers in a Mavs jersey. Dwight Powell was on the floor for a blink. The Mavs lost to Luka Doncic & Co. but the defensive improvement was unmistakable.

The team and fans are noticing there’s some benefit to keeping Davis on the team. Analysts also predict he’d be a great help to Cooper Flagg’s development. While NBA insiders feel he should stay in Dallas, Shams Charania reported the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors are interested in him.

Shams even confirmed that the Mavs are considering giving AD an extension. He can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option and it’s likely he’d want a max deal. Question is if the Mavs can afford it.

The answer to that is not Dwight Powell’s false retirement news but another report from the ESPN veteran. Charania also reported that the Mavericks are considering possible trades for Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell. So this team’s keeping its defenders while considering other options.

Earlier it may have seemed Mark Cuban was not aligned with the front office’s stance on AD. Now he looks vindicated. So we can believe him on the Dwight Powell news.