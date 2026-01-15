3x All-Star Gives Harsh Reality Check to Lakers Fans Over Austin Reaves Trade Drama

Wherever there’s chaos and drama, Gilbert Arenas will be driving right into it. The self-proclaimed bandwagoner is aware of the recent drama surrounding the Lakers’ slump, which is going parallel with Austin Reaves’ injury. Rich Paul dampened LakeShow’s brand new emotional attachment to AR by suggesting a trade. A fallout reportedly ensued. That didn’t seem to deter No Chill Gil from backing Paul.

On Gil’s Arena, the “delusional Laker fan” himself stupefied his co-hosts by agreeing with Rich Paul. Arenas can see the writing on the wall: “We just need to make a trade.”

“Rich Paul said it. He said it, and no one is going to accept it because it’s him. But the question that all Laker fans got to ask themselves is this: a third option has— Sixth Man a few years ago—but a third option has played so well that he’s considered a number two or someone’s number one. Do we sell this stock while it’s hot right now?”

Arenas had not even named-dropped Reaves at this point. When he does, the Gil’s Arena, including Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings were shocked he’s talking about AR15. It’s worth noting that even though both are the extreme opposite of Lakers fans, they’re big supporters of Reaves and want him to stay in LA.

But Arenas is dead serious. As Reaves was having a breakout season before he got injured, Agent Zero thinks it’s the right time for him to go somewhere where he will be nothing less than the second, maybe even first option. The Lakers could get very good returns for a player of his calibre and Reaves could get a better contract.

“I don’t believe that he should take a pay cut, because you don’t get these chances of making yourself a $250 or $300 million man, right? So right now, you have all the leverage and someone has to give you that bag. And I don’t think you should try to take a pay cut for them to bring in a number two to put you at number three. So it is one of those things where he did such a great job, you’re like, ‘Oh s—, what can we get for him?'”

When Arenas puts it that way, touting Reaves’ value right now, it doesn’t sound so bad. But as he said, it sounded blasphemous when Rich Paul said it.

Gilbert Arenas is leaning into Rich Paul’s unthinkable suggestion

Austin Reaves is a couple of weeks from returning with a gastrocnemius strain and the Lakers are struggling with their diminished backcourt and mounting injuries. Reaves is averaging 26.6 points and 6.3 assists a game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range so far this season.

It feels like a fever dream that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves built an offensive force together while acting like a pair of frenemies off the court. LakeShow became attached to this duo and were thriving in Reaves’ breakout season.

All that offseason chatter of the Lakers maybe trading Reaves was forgotten. Rich Paul just had to remind everyone of that.

This week on Game Over, LeBron James’ agent said the Lakers should consider trading Jaren Jackson and Austin Reaves. Apparently, Reaves’s agent, Reggie Berry of AMR Agency didn’t like it and confronted Paul at the recent Lakers’ game about it.

Paul set the record straight that it was no heated confrontation. They only talked about a hypothetical scenario. Yet Lebron James seems to distance himself from his friend’s hypotheses while Gilbert Arenas is leaning into it.

It wasn’t just on Gil’s Arena. The Wizards legend was on his own solo podcast explaining that the Lakers are too cash-strapped to pay Austin Reaves the money he deserves. Again, he doesn’t want Reaves to be underpaid. But they’re talking about the undrafted LA native who did everything to become a Laker. It’s hard to see him leaving for a bigger paycheck.