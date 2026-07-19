Thunder Act Against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Wish as 3 Team Trade Breaks Up Championship Team

For seven years, Lu Dort had survived every stage of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s transformation. He arrived as an undrafted free agent, stayed through the rebuilding years, and eventually became a key defensive piece on the franchise’s 2025 championship team. But keeping a title-winning roster together was never going to be simple.

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That reality became even more complicated because of the player who had been alongside Dort longer than almost anyone else. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly valued having his longtime teammate around, while Oklahoma City faced the financial challenge of sustaining a championship window around its MVP and other stars.

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Then came Sunday’s decision. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks, and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN.”

Weeks earlier, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon had reported a significant consideration surrounding Dort’s future: “He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate.”

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For Oklahoma City, the return was three future second-round picks, while moving Dort’s approximately $17.72 million salary created additional financial flexibility. The trade continued an offseason pattern of shedding payroll and accumulating draft capital as the Thunder manage the long-term cost of maintaining a contender around their stars.

Dort’s departure also continued Oklahoma City’s offseason trimming of the supporting cast from its 2025 championship roster, following earlier trades involving Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. But Dort’s exit carries a different weight. After arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he developed into a starter and All-Defensive selection while sharing Oklahoma City’s journey from rebuilding team to NBA champion with Gilgeous-Alexander.

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MacMahon also pointed to why Dort’s future carried particular significance for Gilgeous-Alexander. “Remember, those two are tied for the longest tenures of the guys on the roster right now,” he said. “And they spend their summers together playing for Team Canada.”

Ultimately, Oklahoma City’s long-term roster calculation resulted in Dort moving on despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s reported appreciation for having him as a teammate. In Atlanta, Dort joins Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, giving the Hawks a formidable group of perimeter defenders heading into 2026-27.

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Lakers’ Reported Lu Dort Interest Never Materialized Into a Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers had also been linked to Dort earlier in the offseason, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting interest in the All-Defensive wing. But that reported interest never materialized into a deal before Atlanta ultimately landed him.

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What Atlanta is getting is a defender whose value had already been recognized with a 2025 NBA All-Defensive First Team selection. Alongside Daniels and Alexander-Walker, Dort gives the Hawks another proven option against opposing perimeter scorers and further strengthens a defense-first identity on the wing.

For Oklahoma City, though, the significance extends beyond what Dort provided on the court. His departure removes another contributor from the Thunder’s 2025 championship roster and ends a seven-year run that stretched from the franchise’s rebuild to its first OKC-era title. Before that run ended, MacMahon had already reported where Gilgeous-Alexander stood: Oklahoma City’s MVP wanted the front office to know just how much he valued having Dort as his teammate.