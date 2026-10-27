Thunder GM Opens Up About Potential Unretirement of Russell Westbrook Amid OKC’s Injury Crisis

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-0 to start the season, but they just lost two starters for an extended stretch. So when Sam Presti met with reporters on Monday, one question was bound to be asked, would he call Russell Westbrook?

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However, Presti was clear in response, as reported by Bleacher Report.

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“Like I said before, I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot. I understand the question. But all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support, and then helping everybody with our group.”

He added, per HoopsHype: “We have a tremendous challenge in front of us, but this is what we do and what we signed up for.”

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Presti did not announce plans to pursue Westbrook, nor did he confirm that the organization had contacted the veteran guard. His response focused on supporting the current roster as the Thunder navigate the injuries.

Thunder Face Major Challenges After Losing Two Starters

Oklahoma City’s injury concerns intensified during its 108-101 victory over the Clippers on Sunday. Jalen Williams went down late in the fourth quarter with a gruesome left leg injury. On Monday, Presti confirmed a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

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Cason Wallace was hurt even earlier, in the first quarter, after running into a screen. He tore the labrum in his left shoulder, just days after signing a five-year, $139 million extension.

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Both players will have surgery. The Thunder will set return timelines once the procedures are done, though Presti said the team is extremely optimistic about both recoveries.

The setbacks leave the Thunder without two important contributors early in the season. Williams was a key part of Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship team, while Wallace provides perimeter defense and backcourt depth. Their absences will require head coach Mark Daigneault to make adjustments as the team looks to maintain its early-season form.

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Westbrook’s name carries particular significance in Oklahoma City. Westbrook was drafted fourth overall in 2008 by the Seattle SuperSonics, who moved to Oklahoma City that summer, and he spent his first 11 seasons with the franchise.

Westbrook numbers in OKC were nothing less than elite. In 821 games with the Thunder, Westbrook averaged 23.0 points, 8.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds, and he remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 18,859 points. He made eight All-Star teams in Oklahoma City and recorded 138 triple-doubles there. He won the 2017 MVP and reached the 2012 Finals alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.

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Westbrook announced his retirement on August 12, 2026, after 18 NBA seasons as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. He finished his career with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists across 64 appearances in his final season. A return to Oklahoma City would therefore require him to reverse that decision.

For now, the Thunder must determine how to cover the minutes and responsibilities left by Williams and Wallace. Other players on the roster may receive expanded roles with Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain the likeliest candidates to absorb their minutes.

Presti’s comments leave the possibility of future roster decisions open without suggesting that a reunion is currently under consideration. Oklahoma City’s immediate priority remains managing its injuries and supporting the players working toward recovery.