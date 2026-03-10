Thunder Teammate Makes Bold MVP Claim on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After LeBron James-Esque Performance vs Nuggets

In a performance that may ensure the 2026 MVP trophy remains in Oklahoma, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a statistical anomaly on Monday night that the NBA has only witnessed once before. Following the Thunder’s thrilling 129-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a game that felt like a Western Conference Finals preview, SGA became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, 15 assists, and 0 turnovers in a single game. The only other player to achieve this flawless feat was LeBron James.

The historical weight of the evening cannot be overstated. But SGA’s own teammate had to put the league on notice for it.

Immediately after the game, Jalen Williams told the reporters, “The most impressive thing with Shai is how he is off the court. He’s just like me. He’s just like the 34th pick… He’s the MVP of the league but he’s a better person.”

Right after that, he took to social media to shut down any debate regarding the league’s top individual honor, tweeting: “MVP. Don’t think too hard !!! #watchthegames.”

His statline tonight demonstrated the very LeBron-like evolution of Shai. He had an additional 9 rebounds, and a steal and block each. By matching the historical output of James, who famously dismantled the Toronto Raptors with a similar stat line back in 2018, SGA has solidified his standing as a player.

J-Dub was no slouch either. He backed SGA with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Williams was also called on a foul for fighting.

Against a championship-caliber Denver defense, Shai’s precision was surgical, facilitating the Thunder’s offense with 15 assists without a single giveaway. Since recently matching Wilt Chamberlain’s untouchable record, this is a feat of discipline that validates Williams’ bold claim.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign pretty much sealed

Another anomaly in the MVP race is how Nikola Jokic’s insane numbers (32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists) have been lackluster in comparison to SGA’s output on a nightly basis. Especially when Jaylen Brown and Victor Wembanyama are defining the ‘valuable’ in most valuable player for their teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not only been chasing the ghosts of LeBron James but also the untouchable records of Wilt Chamberlain. On March 9, SGA tied Chamberlain’s six-decade-old record of 126 consecutive games with 20+ points. This unprecedented efficiency for a guard has left the league in awe, drawing comparisons to Chamberlain’s sheer dominance of the box score during his most prolific years.

SGA’s game-defining moment tonight came after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made a combine 4-point play that tied the teams. The reigning MVP came in clutch with a stepback three with 2.7 seconds on the clock that won the game for the Thunder. The game-winner totaled his fourth-quarter points to 10.

The Thunder heavily relied on Jaylin Williams to make up for Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren’s absences. Since SGA is back from an extended break because of abdominal strain, the team is trying to take the offensive load off him and let him be the consistent performer he is.

Williams was being extremely humble giving credit to Shai. He guarded The Joker all night and was a pest to the superstar center this game. Lu Dort stole the show with his foul on Jokic again, but it was Jalen who was the defensive showstopper tonight.

The victory over the Nuggets also carries significant postseason implications. By outdueling Nikola Jokic in a high-stakes head-to-head matchup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has addressed the final hurdle in his MVP candidacy: winning against the elite when it matters most.