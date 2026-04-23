Thunder Trouble: Mark Daigneault Confirms Jalen Williams’ Injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tweaks Hand in Awkward Fall

Going into the final quarter and the Phoenix Suns rapidly catching up to the 10-point gap, the last thing the defending champions want is to lose their core stars. But Game 2 showed signs of a rollercoaster and anxiety from the first quarter. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 120–107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night provided a commanding 2–0 series lead, but the celebration inside the Paycom Center was muted by a growing list of medical concerns. While the Thunder’s depth and elite shot-making carried them to a double-digit win, the availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams for the upcoming trip to Arizona is now the biggest concern after this game.

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The most immediate concern centers on Jalen Williams after a non-contact sequence. After an injury-cursed year, J-Dub was hit with another setback in the third quarter. He seemingly landed too hard while going for a layup that Suns’ defenders swatted away. When he tried to move to the other end where the play continued, he was in visible pain and staggering. He intentionally committed a foul at the 5:53 mark just to sub himself out of the game.

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As Cason Wallace subbed in his place, OKC ruled out J-Dub for the rest of the game with a left hamstring injury. Williams, whose had only 33 regular season appearances due to the same injury in his right hamstring, was torching the Suns with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in 23 minutes when he exited the game.

Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed the severity of the situation in the post-game presser. “We think he aggravated his left hamstring. We’ll take a look at it in the next couple of days, and we’ll update you guys when appropriate.”

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The timing is particularly cruel for the All-Star wing. It appears to be a classic case of ‘contralateral injury’ wherein players returning from a hamstring strain on one side are at high risk of injuring the other, healthy side that’s overcompensating for the weakened leg. If very severe, it could sideline him for an extended period once more.

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While OKC has found a way to play without Williams, they were under the threat of getting more shorthanded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s in-game injury presents trouble for OKC

Compounding the anxiety for the OKC faithful was a first-quarter scare involving the newly crowned Clutch Player of the Year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After an awkward fall during a physical drive, Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to tweak his left hand. He was clutching his hand in pain and needed several moments on the bench.

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Fans noticed a tense moment where trainers were seen working on his fingers at the bench. One spectator claimed that the trainer ‘popped’ his fingers back into place. However, unlike Williams, Shai remained in the game to make several plays. The very next play after the injury, he hit a step-back jumper over Devin Booker.

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Fans picking up several clips of rampant ‘flopping’ and the lack of whistles for the Suns couldn’t overshadow SGA playing through visible pain. Every time he made a shot, he had to hunch over, holding his hand and willing the pain away.

Daigneault was quick to praise his star’s poise under the physical pressure, remarking, “Shai made the right play all night.. His floor game was outstanding.. He got us really good shots.”

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While Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37-point explosion, including 13-of-25 from the field and a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe proved he could manage the discomfort, the trouble for Thunder is far from over. Williams’ absence leaves a significant gap that Phoenix will liklely look to exploit as Game 3 moves to their home on Friday.

As of Thursday morning, Williams is still questionable for Game 3. The medical staff is expected to monitor both his hamstring and Shai’s hand closely over the next 48 hours before a conclusive injury report.