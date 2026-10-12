Thunder vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have plenty to prove as they continue fine-tuning their squads for the season ahead. With key players potentially sitting out and starting lineups still awaiting confirmation, this matchup could give unexpected names a chance to shine. Will the Thunder’s depth make the difference, or can the Hawks take advantage on their home court? There is plenty to watch for, and the final lineups could offer the first big clue.

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When is Thunder vs. Hawks, and what time does the game start?

Basketball fans get ready for an exciting preseason showdown as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, October 12, 2026. The action is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That translates to 6:00 p.m. CT for fans in Oklahoma City.

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With both teams looking to fine-tune their rotations ahead of the regular season, this matchup offers another chance to see how their rosters are shaping up. Be sure to check the official NBA schedule for any last-minute changes to the start time.

Where can you watch Thunder vs. Hawks live on TV and streaming?

NBA League Pass is worth checking for streaming availability, while fans should consult the teams’ official broadcast listings for local TV coverage. Atlanta viewers can check the Hawks’ local broadcast information, and Oklahoma City fans can look at the Thunder’s official viewing updates.

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However, the game’s confirmed TV channel and streaming availability should be verified before tipoff, as preseason coverage can differ from regular-season broadcasts. Regional restrictions and blackout rules may also apply, depending on where you watch.

What is the Thunder vs. Hawks injury report?

The Thunder vs. Hawks preseason matchup could see several key players sitting out, with both teams managing their lineups ahead of the regular season. Oklahoma City is expected to hold out its regular players for the trip to Atlanta, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Nikola Topić, who is recovering from back surgery.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has five players on its injury list: Henri Veesaar is out with a knee injury, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are listed for rest, Keshon Gilbert is dealing with knee tendinitis, and Mouhamed Gueye is recovering from a foot fracture. Both teams’ final availability could change before tipoff.

Team Player Status Injury/Reason Thunder Nikola Topić Out Back Surgery Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Rest Thunder Chet Holmgren Out Rest Thunder Jalen Williams Out Rest Thunder Alex Caruso Out Rest Thunder Cason Wallace Out Rest Thunder Kenrich Williams Out Rest Thunder Isaiah Hartenstein Out Ankle soreness Thunder Jaylin Williams Out Heel soreness Thunder Thomas Sorber Out Knee surgery Hawks Mouhamed Gueye Out Foot fracture Hawks Keshon Gilbert Out Knee tendinitis Hawks Henri Veesaar Out Torn Right ACL Hawks Nickeil Alexander-Walker Out Rest Hawks Dorian Finney-Smith Out Rest

Which Thunder players are injured or questionable against the Hawks?

Oklahoma City faces a major rotation shake-up against Atlanta, with several familiar names expected to miss the preseason contest. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace are among the players reportedly sitting out, while Nikola Topić continues his recovery from back surgery.

Their absence could leave the Thunder short of their usual ball-handling, perimeter scoring, and defensive versatility. The matchup offers younger players a chance to handle more possessions, create shots, and prove they can maintain Oklahoma City’s intensity before the regular season begins.

Which Hawks players are injured or questionable against the Thunder?

Atlanta’s injury report could force some late adjustments against Oklahoma City. Henri Veesaar is listed out with a knee injury, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are day-to-day due to rest. Keshon Gilbert is managing knee tendinitis, and Mouhamed Gueye is dealing with a foot fracture.

If these players miss the game, Atlanta could lose perimeter depth and flexibility in its frontcourt. Alexander-Walker’s absence would affect backcourt options and scoring, while Gueye’s availability could influence interior defense. The Hawks’ final rotation will depend on their status updates before tipoff.

What are the expected starting lineups for Thunder vs. Hawks?

The starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have yet to be confirmed for their October 12 preseason matchup.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said most of the team’s returning rotation players would sit out as Oklahoma City prepares for a back-to-back, according to Thunder Wire.

Atlanta’s previous starting five against Indiana on October 10 featured CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, according to the game’s box score.

However, the Hawks’ lineup for Monday’s matchup remains unconfirmed. Both teams’ official starting fives should be checked closer to tipoff.