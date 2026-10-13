Thunder vs. Pacers: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Every preseason game offers a fresh chance to make a statement, and the Indiana Pacers will be eager to find their rhythm as the new season approaches. With Tyrese Haliburton’s availability in question and Oklahoma City managing several players, even the smallest lineup change could shape the matchup. So, who will take the floor, and which players could make the biggest difference? Let’s see.

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When is Thunder vs. Pacers, and what time does the game start?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers in an NBA preseason matchup on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

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Fans on the West Coast can tune in at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The matchup offers both teams another opportunity to evaluate their rotations and build momentum ahead of the 2026-27 NBA regular season. Check the official NBA schedule for any updates to the start time.

Where can you watch Thunder vs. Pacers live on TV and streaming?

The Thunder vs. Pacers preseason matchup is scheduled for October 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pacers’ official viewing guide lists DAZN as the streaming option for the game, while the Thunder’s broadcast listing remains unconfirmed.

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Fans in Indiana’s local broadcast territory can check DAZN for live coverage, subject to game availability and subscription requirements.

Out-of-market viewers can check NBA League Pass for streaming availability. Fans in Oklahoma City should consult the Thunder’s official viewing guide for confirmation of local coverage before tipoff.

What is the Thunder vs. Pacers injury report?

Several Oklahoma City Thunder players remain game-time decisions for their October 13, 2026, preseason matchup against the Indiana Pacers, with availability concerns largely tied to rest and a few reported injuries.

Indiana, meanwhile, has Johnny Furphy listed as out while he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee. The Pacers forward underwent surgery in February and missed the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

Other Indiana players, including T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton, have recently appeared on the injury report, so their availability should be checked against the latest update before tipoff.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Thunder Thomas Sorber GTD Knee Thunder Nikola Topic GTD Back Thunder Chet Holmgren GTD Quadriceps Thunder Jaylin Williams GTD Heel Thunder Kenrich Williams GTD Rest Thunder Alex Caruso GTD Rest Thunder Jared McCain GTD Rest Thunder Ajay Mitchell GTD Rest Thunder Isaiah Hartenstein GTD Ankle Thunder Cason Wallace GTD Rest Thunder Jalen Williams GTD Rest Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander GTD Rest Pacers Johnny Furphy Out Torn right ACL Pacers Tyrese Haliburton GTD Ankle Pacers T.J. McConnell GTD Undisclosed

Which Thunder players are injured or questionable against the Pacers?

Several Oklahoma City Thunder players are listed as game-time decisions against the Indiana Pacers, with many facing questions about their availability due to rest. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Ajayi Mitchell, Kenrich Williams and Jared McCain are among those listed as resting.

Chet Holmgren (quadriceps), Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Jaylin Williams (heel) and Thomas Sorber (right knee) also have reported issues. Their absences could reshape the backcourt rotation, reduce perimeter shooting and playmaking options, and affect defensive depth. Final availability may not be clear until closer to tipoff.

Which Pacers players are injured or questionable against the Thunder?

The Indiana Pacers have three players to monitor ahead of their October 13 preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Johnny Furphy is out with a right knee injury, while Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with an ankle issue and T.J. McConnell is questionable due to an undisclosed concern.

Haliburton’s absence could affect Indiana’s scoring and playmaking, while McConnell’s unavailability would reduce its ball-handling depth. Furphy’s absence also limits wing options, though the broader impact on interior defense and the starting lineup will depend on who is available. Final statuses may change before tipoff.

What are the expected starting lineups for Thunder vs. Pacers?

The projected starting lineups for the Thunder vs. Pacers preseason matchup are not yet confirmed, with several Oklahoma City players listed as game-time decisions. However, based on reports, the Thunder could start Cason Wallace, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Aday Mara.

Indiana’s projected five features Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac. However, Haliburton’s ankle concern could affect Indiana’s lineup, while Oklahoma City’s rotation may depend on rest and injury decisions. Both teams’ official starting fives should be confirmed closer to tipoff.

With several key players still facing availability questions, the Thunder vs. Pacers matchup could come down to last-minute lineup decisions. Will Indiana have its key playmakers ready, and how will Oklahoma City adjust if its regulars sit out? Keep an eye on the final injury updates, as they could make all the difference before tipoff.