Thunder vs. Suns: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to protect home court when they take on the Phoenix Suns, with both teams aiming to build momentum early in the season. However, injuries could influence how the matchup unfolds, making the latest availability updates crucial ahead of tipoff. Here’s everything you need to know about the Thunder vs. Suns game, including the injury report, start time, and where to watch.

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When Is Thunder Vs. Suns, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. local time (CDT), or 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can expect an exciting regular-season matchup as both teams look to build momentum early in the campaign. The game will take place in Oklahoma City in the evening, making it a prime-time contest for local fans.

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Where Can You Watch Thunder Vs. Suns Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans in Oklahoma City can check KSBI for local Thunder coverage, while viewers in the Phoenix market can look to Arizona’s Family stations, including KTVK and KPHE, for Suns coverage. Streaming options include Thunder+ in the Thunder’s regional market and Suns+ in the Suns’ designated market.

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Fans outside these local markets can check NBA League Pass for live coverage, although availability depends on regional broadcast rights and blackout restrictions. Since national broadcast assignments can change, viewers should confirm the final listings closer to tipoff.

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What Is the Thunder Vs. Suns Injury Report?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns have a few injury concerns ahead of their October 26 matchup. The latest available reports list the players for each team, although designations may change before tipoff.

Team Players Designation Injury/Reason Oklahoma City Thunder Nikola Topic Out Back Thomas Sorber Out Knee Phoenix Suns Oso Ighodaro Doubtful Oblique Mark Williams Out Surgery

Which Thunder Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Suns?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two players listed as unavailable for their October 26 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Topić remains sidelined following back surgery, while center Thomas Sorber is out after undergoing right knee surgery. Topić’s absence limits the team’s guard depth and playmaking options, while Sorber’s unavailability affects the frontcourt rotation.

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Which Suns Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Thunder?

The Phoenix Suns’ main injury concerns involve Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro. Williams is out following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, leaving Phoenix without a key center and potentially weakening its interior defense and rebounding. On the other hand, Ighodaro has been dealing with an oblique injury. Their status could influence Phoenix’s frontcourt rotation, perimeter shooting and offensive spacing. With Williams unavailable, the Suns may need greater contributions from their remaining big men.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Thunder Vs. Suns?

The expected starting lineup for Oklahoma City Thunder features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix, meanwhile, could open with Jalen Green, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges, and Khaman Maluach.

The Suns could need adjustments in the frontcourt with Mark Williams sidelined following shoulder surgery, while Oso Ighodaro’s availability remains uncertain due to a hip issue. Oklahoma City will also be without Nikola Topić and Thomas Sorber, who are recovering from back and right knee surgeries, respectively. Both teams’ final starting fives could change depending on player availability and coaching decisions ahead of tipoff.