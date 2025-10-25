Tiago Splitter Uses 2 Words to Describe Blazers Locker Room Mood Following Chauncey Billups Arrest

The mood of the Portland Trail Blazers is dire. Head coach Chauncey Billups’ arrest on gambling-related charges has turned the beginning of what was supposed to be a routine season for the Blazers upside-down. After a period of silence from the team following Billups being placed on leave by the NBA, interim head coach Tiago Splitter recently spoke on the goings-on in Portland.

When asked about his mindset stepping into this role, Splitter said flatly, “We have a job to do.” His words carried a calm steadiness that the Blazers desperately need: a quiet assertion of duty from a man who has long valued professionalism. Splitter, an ex-NBA player with 7 years of experience and a championship with the Spurs under his belt, is the kind of presence needed to stabilize the Blazers, a young and inexperienced squad.

When asked about the atmosphere in the locker room, Splitter didn’t mince words. “Not great.” His response captured in two words what everyone on the team felt, and the honesty helped ground them. Splitter is not hiding from reality, and right now, the reality in Portland is messy. Players are dealing with a storm that few have ever experienced this early in a season.

When asked if he was allowed to reach out to Billups, Splitter briefly replied: “No.” He made it clear that he was prepared for moments like this long before they arrived, saying, “I have to be ready. I was ready. I am ready.” Further, the 40-year-old, who joined the organization in June as an assistant coach, voiced that the team’s thoughts are with Billups and his family, but that everyone is focused on moving forward.

This isn’t the first setback of the year for the Blazers. With third-year guard Scoot Henderson battling injury recovery from tearing his hamstring, and new addition Jrue Holiday trying to shoulder a leadership role, the loss of their head coach only deepened their uncertainty. Splitter’s pedigree from his time under Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio is exactly what Portland needs: structure amid chaos.

Tiago Splitter’s approach to steadying the Portland Trail Blazers

Tiago Splitter’s coaching resume shows his experience. He has worked extensively as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to 2023, as well as with the Houston Rockets in the 2023-24 season. During the 2024-25 season, he moved to Europe, taking a head coaching job with Paris Basketball in France, registering powerful performances in both the EuroLeague and the LNB. Starting this season, he took a job with the Blazers as an assistant and is now the interim head coach.

His coaching philosophy highlights his propensity for player relationships and accountability. He has previously emphasized the importance of personal connection, saying, “I’m not someone who likes to shout and yell at players… sometimes I even feel the need to hug them.” Meanwhile, he has no reservations about making his players work, saying during his time in Paris, “I’m a coach of the modern game, I like to play faster… and that comes from the NBA.” This blend of empathy and discipline is crucial as he and the rest of Portland‘s staff work to maintain focus and cohesion.

Looking ahead, Splitter will be tested immediately. The Blazers’ next matchup is tonight, against the 2-0 Golden State Warriors, coming off an OT matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The team will have to work hard to contain Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who led their team in scoring once each: Butler scored 31 against the Lakers on opening night, and Curry scored 42 against the Nuggets yesterday. The Blazers are still looking for their first win of the season, and they will rely heavily on Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant to replicate their performances from their previous matchup.