Ticket Sales Predict Massive Knicks Takeover Despite Cavaliers Restrictions for ECF Game 3

Heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a massive task in hand. The New York Knicks are only two games away from. So, they have to stop the Knicks from taking the 3-0 lead at any cost. But even if they stop the Eastern Conference giants on the floor, how will they stop them in the crowd?

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A new report claims Rocket Arena could look like a second home for Knicks fans in Game 3. According to TickPick, nearly 42% of Game 3 ticket sales for Knicks vs. Cavaliers came from New York and New Jersey. The site reported 31.2% from New York and 10.5% from New Jersey. Interestingly enough, a few weeks back, TickPick reported that a wild 59% of Game 3 ticket sales and 66% of Game 4 ticket sales against the Sixers came from New York and New Jersey.

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Now, the Cavaliers are dealing with a similar invasion. While the numbers dipped slightly, Game 3 still came from NY and NJ, including 31.2% from New York and 10.5% from New Jersey. Consequently, Rocket Arena may sound far more like Madison Square Garden as Knicks fans chase a long-awaited Finals dream. And the strangest part of his surge is that the Cavs had taken strict measures to keep the Orange and Blue fans in check for Games 3, 4, and 6!

An earlier report said the Cavaliers quietly tightened ticket rules, blocking purchases tied to select billing addresses across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. However, the move barely slows the Knicks’ wave. The restriction only covers primary sales, while resale platforms remain wide open. As a result, fans outside the blocked regions can still buy tickets and resell them to Knicks supporters.

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Meanwhile, New York’s massive fanbase keeps finding ways into Rocket Arena. Therefore, Cleveland’s plan feels more like damage control than a real fix. Cleveland’s front office may look dramatic here, yet the fear is understandable. Knicks fans have already flooded road arenas in 2026, especially in Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Sixers felt it the hardest.

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Trailing 0-2 at home, Joel Embiid and Co. walked into a building packed with loud New York supporters. Embiid even heard boos during free throws in Philly, despite the city sitting just 94 miles from New York. Therefore, the Cavaliers added billing-address restrictions. However, that strategy is seemingly failing! And that’s simply because the Knicks are close to reaching the Finals in years.

The New York Knicks are hungry for their first title in five decades

The New York Knicks have spent 50+ years handing their fans heartbreak, brutal seasons, and endless “maybe next year” speeches since the 1973 title run. Yet somehow, that loyalty only grew louder. Knicks fans travel like a touring rock band. They flood arenas in Washington, DC, Miami, Atlanta, and Philadelphia until road games feel oddly close to Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the team feeds off that chaos because few fanbases in sports turn decades of pain into this much noise, passion, and pride.

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This time around, Jalen Brunson and Co. are feeding hope to the crowd. He has been the point of difference for the New York Knicks this postseason. JB has averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 12 games in the 2026 playoffs. And the rest of the team has gained the rhythm and momentum they lost mid-regular season.

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Imago Knicks vs Cavaliers (Credit: Cleveland.com)

Now, at the beginning of the playoffs, the Knicks looked vulnerable after falling behind 2-1 against the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1. Since then, they have completely flipped the switch. New York ripped off nine consecutive wins, including a dominant sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers. The run carried into the Eastern Conference Finals, too. They stormed back from 22 points down against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 before cruising to a 109-93 win in Game 2.

Well, now, they are about to take charge at Rocket Arena on Saturday. The Cavs would want to take their first win at home. But will the Knicks and their fans sitting in the crowd let Cleveland’s dreams come true?