“Til the Wheels Fall Off”: LeBron James Sends Emotional Message to Wife After ‘Stressful’ Event

LeBron James has spent more than two decades living under the brightest lights in sports. But away from the court, his wife has remained beside him through every high and low. As Savannah James continues to build a name of her own, the 76ers star recently celebrated another milestone.

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LeBron James wrote the caption on Instagram, “HAPPY BAKERS DOZEN ANNIVERSARY MY QUEEN!!! Til the wheels fall off and then I’ll Fred Flintstone that bitch afterwards! LOVE YOU MAMA!! ♾️ & EVA & EVE!! To another Bakers Dozen ++++++ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨ 🤴🏾 👸🏾.”

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His message showed just how much their relationship still means to him. Their story began long before the championships, business ventures and global fame. In 2001, LeBron James was already becoming a basketball sensation at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Savannah, meanwhile, was making her own mark as a softball player and cheerleader at another nearby school. Bron made the first move, but the results weren’t immediate.

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Savannah admitted she initially decided to take LeBron’s number rather than immediately accept his invitation. Eventually, curiosity won out. She called him, and the rest became history. More than two decades later, she is far more than the wife of an NBA icon.

She has built her own entrepreneurial path and continues to expand her work in the beauty and wellness space. LeBron James recently celebrated another major moment for her.

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“CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE ON YOUR LAUNCH @violetgrey! SO PROUD OF YOU! 🖤🖤🖤✨✨✨✨✨ Just the beginning 🙌🏾🙌🏾💐 @reframebeauty @mrs_savannahj.”

Savannah officially launched the skincare brand in May 2025. This latest milestone came as Reframe expanded into Violet Grey’s New York City flagship and its e-commerce platform, giving the brand another major avenue to reach customers.

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That growth also reflects Savannah’s evolution outside LeBron James’ shadow. She has been open about the pressure that can come with being married to one of the world’s most recognizable athletes.

“You can’t depend on someone else for your happiness. You have to be happy. It’s like I said, you can’t be anything to anyone if you’re not everything to yourself first.”

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Previously, Savannah’s only focus was nurturing the family, but now she has continued to pursue her own interests and is still supporting her kids and LeBron James’ career. Recently, one of her interests meant she even took on the role of cookie critic.

“FOR THE PLOT CHRONICLES: The math was stressing me. Cookies stressing me. Stomach stressed. My hat is stressed. Never again😂😂😂😂😂.”

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The video also featured her daughter Zhuri as they ranked their favorite cookies. It was another glimpse into the life that the James family has built away from basketball. Amid this, LeBron James made sure not to forget his anniversary.

After 13 years of marriage, his message was loud, playful and unmistakably personal. And one thing remains certain: he still intends to ride with his queen until the wheels fall off.