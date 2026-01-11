Timberwolves Get Ja Morant in Proposed 3-Team Trade but Pushes Anthony Edwards Towards Minnesota Exit

What is the cost of a franchise gamble? According to CBS Sports reporter Sam Quinn, the Minnesota Timberwolves may already have the answer, and it’s Anthony Edwards. In a proposal that has sparked immediate resistance within the fan base, Quinn suggested that the only realistic path for Minnesota to acquire Ja Morant would require sacrificing their 24-year-old superstar, a move that directly contradicts the organization’s long-term identity.

“There’s a 10% chance a Ja Morant trade will get Minnesota to the Finals and a 90% chance it would end with Anthony Edwards playing for the Houston, Detroit, or Brooklyn in two years or so,” he said.

On talent alone, the idea isn’t completely absurd. At his peak, Morant remains one of the most explosive forces in the NBA. But since his 2023 suspension, the calculus around him has shifted dramatically. Injuries, availability concerns, and lingering off-court questions have eroded both his market value and his perceived reliability, turning what was once an untouchable franchise cornerstone into a high-risk, high-reward asset. That evolving perception is precisely why Quinn’s Morant suggestion exist.

Since the 2023-24 season, Morant has missed over 45 percent of the Grizzlies games with injuries, and over 62 percent, in total.

Reports of the Minnesota Timberwolves trying to pursue Morant have been going around in the NBA since the Grizzlies have shown interest in listening to the offers. While the Timberwolves can’t really afford to sign a high-salaried player at this point without giving up so much, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn gave away the only way the Timberwolves could land him.

The proposed three-team trade between Minnesota, Memphis, and Indiana lands Ja Morant in Minnesota, but the Timberwolves give up Bones Hayland, Naz Reid to the Pacers, and Mike Conley & Rob Dillinagham to the Grizzlies. Moreover, Indiana would also give up Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathrutin to the Grizzlies.

While the likelihood of the Pacers giving up a defensive big man and an improving young scorer is unlikely to make this trade happen, Quinn predicted something more devastating. According to him, having Morant on the roster (starting him on the bench, which is also a significant issue) will make the Timberwolves more dangerous, but it will eventually push Anthony Edwards out of Minnesota.

However, at the end of the day, it’s Ja Morant, and there are still teams that could benefit from him. With the possibility that he may have played his last game for the Grizzlies, let’s take a look at some of the potential destinations for Morant.

Potential trade destinations for Ja Morant

There are a few teams in the league that are desperately in need of a star player on the roster. The Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings. So let’s start with them.

Starting with the most probable team in the market. The Nets trading Morant makes the most sense.

They have Michael Porter Jr. on the roster with a similar salary, who is having a career year.

He is a significant player, but certainly not the player Brooklyn would be able to create marketing hype and build a team around.

Morant could be the centerpiece of their reconstruction. Moreover, they don’t have a draft pick in 2027, so they are not even in a position to tank next season.

The Raptors are slowly making an impact this season. They have the fourth-best record in the East. But there is a chance that Morant, with his half-court shot creation, would actually elevate this team.

Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji and Colin Murray-Boyles for Morant, everybody wins. The Raptors may improve, Morant quickly hit it off with his former Grizzlies assistant coach, Darko Rajaković, and the Grizzlies receive fresh reinforcements.

The Sacramento Kings could be a great destination for Morant, who might soon be looking for a full reconstruction mode. However, they would have to give up two pieces, such as Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan. There is a significant possibility that Sacramento will utilize its assets with a view to a long-term solution to its depth.

The Bulls could propose a lucrative offer to Memphis. They can send Zach Collins and Coby White in the trade with Jevon Carter. While Collins and White are on expiring contracts, this gives Memphis more leverage in future free agency. As far as Carter is considered, ask JJ Redick what an excellent defensive piece for any team he is.

As a bonus, here is one more team that could use Morant. The LA Clippers. He could be a long-term solution to the point guard issue that the Clippers might face when James Harden retires or chooses to move to another team.

They will have significant cap space in 2027, which will also allow them to make the kind of trades they would want to make.