The Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to stay competitive without Anthony Edwards, but they may now have another major injury concern after a brief postgame assessment offered little reassurance.

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Star point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a frightening ankle injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving head coach Chris Finch uncertain about what comes next.

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“It looked pretty bad, but I’m not sure,” Finch said after Minnesota’s 113-106 NBA Cup victory on Wednesday night.

Ball went down late in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein’s foot. Unable to immediately put weight on his left leg, the point guard needed assistance getting off the court before heading to the locker room.

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The injury comes at an especially difficult time for Minnesota, which has already been without Edwards since late October. With the Timberwolves relying on Ball to help lead the offense in their franchise player’s absence, another extended setback could significantly test their depth.

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Ball suffered the apparent left ankle injury with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. He jumped to contest a shot by Alex Caruso and landed on Hartenstein’s foot, causing his ankle to roll awkwardly.

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The 24-year-old immediately went down in pain and grabbed his ankle. Teammates and team personnel helped him off the floor, while trainers briefly evaluated him on the bench. Ball eventually made his way to the locker room and did not return.

Finch had no definitive diagnosis to share after the game, admitting that the initial appearance of the injury was concerning.

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There was a more encouraging sign after the game, however. According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, Ball was in good spirits in the locker room and was laughing with teammates. While that does not establish the severity of the injury, it offered a small positive amid the uncertainty.

Before leaving, Ball had produced 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. He also made five of his nine attempts from beyond the arc, continuing to provide Minnesota with scoring and playmaking.

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The Timberwolves ultimately held on for a 113-106 victory, improving to 3-0 in NBA Cup group play and 14-5 overall. Jaden McDaniels led the way with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

However, the result could become less important if Ball is forced to miss significant time. Minnesota acquired him during the offseason to help reshape its backcourt, and he has become an important part of the team’s offense while Edwards remains sidelined.

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Anthony Edwards’ return could still be weeks away

Minnesota’s concern is amplified by the uncertainty surrounding Edwards’ recovery. The four-time All-Star underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on October 29 after experiencing recurring discomfort early in the season.

The Timberwolves announced that Edwards was expected to make a full recovery but did not provide a specific timetable. He has since begun rehabilitation and is no longer using crutches, although he remains in the early stages of the process.

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Edwards addressed his recovery with reporters on November 19, making it clear that he would not rush his return. “I plan on coming back, but I don’t know when,” Edwards said. “Whenever my knee tells me it’s ready, then I’ll be ready.”

The latest reporting from The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski suggests that January is a possibility. Krawczynski said Edwards was still in the early stages of returning to the court, despite making progress in his recovery.

That would push his absence beyond the initial two-month window that followed his surgery. It is important to note, however, that January is a reported possibility rather than an official return date.

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Edwards averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in his first four games before undergoing the procedure. His absence has forced Minnesota to rely more heavily on its supporting cast, with Ball taking on a significant role in the backcourt.

If Ball also misses time, the Timberwolves could be left without their two leading perimeter stars for an extended stretch. Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 16 points against Oklahoma City, could take on additional ball-handling responsibilities, while Bones Hyland may also see a larger role.

Minnesota has done enough to remain near the top of the Western Conference standings despite Edwards’ absence. But with Ball’s injury now adding another layer of uncertainty, Finch will be hoping the initial concern does not turn into another lengthy absence.