Timberwolves Insider Drops Intel on Kyrie Irving’s Team-Up Scenario Alongside Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are desperate to find another star guard to help Anthony Edwards. But their plans just took a massive hit because Kyrie Irving is staying with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving signed a three-year, $119 million contract extension last year, meaning he is locked into Dallas for a while. He will not be moving to Minnesota anytime soon.

“In the last I would say week to 10 days, it is there’s been more and more signs coming out of Dallas that Kyrie is going to stay there,” Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski said on his podcast. “That the Mavericks want Kyrie to play alongside Cooper Flag, that Kyrie really enjoys being in Dallas, and that he wants to stay there, it did seem like he has found some kind of comfort and tranquility there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before these updates dropped, Krawczynski had looked at different trade targets for Minnesota.

“One of the things that we’ve discussed is when you look at their available options, I thought… that it is easier much easier to get a package together to deal for Kyrie Irving than it would be for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reporting from Yahoo Sports citing insiders Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, the Timberwolves “still have interest” in trading for Giannis. They remain one of the teams monitoring his situation closely in their quest for another superstar alongside Anthony Edwards.

Multiple reports and league rumors have connected the Timberwolves to Kyrie Irving. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Minnesota is one of the teams that has shown interest in the Mavericks star. The logic behind the fit is straightforward, as the T-Wolves want to reduce Edwards’ playmaking burden, and Uncle Drew remains one of the NBA’s elite ball-handlers and half-court creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several outlets have suggested trade ideas. They talked about trading players like Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, and future draft picks to match Irving’s high salary. There have also been reports and rumors that Edwards himself has pushed internally for Minnesota to pursue Irving.

The reasons for the move are clear. Minnesota’s offense relies too much on Edwards to score and also make plays. The Wolves have good players, but they do not have another star guard who can easily beat a defense. Analysts have argued that Edwards is at his best when he can focus on scoring, rather than being the full-time point guard. Irving would allow him to attack more often without initiating every possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the speculation, this new information has put those rumors to rest. Marc Stein reported that Dallas has been telling teams Irving is not available. The Mavericks see him as a big part of their future. Because of this, Minnesota writers called the update a “gut punch” for the Wolves. Minnesota wants Irving, but Dallas will not trade him.

Why Irving staying in Dallas shuts the door on Minnesota

The reason Krawczynski’s update carries weight isn’t just what Minnesota wants; it’s what Dallas is signaling. The new Mavericks team president, Masai Ujiri, spoke about Irving right after taking his new job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kyrie Irving is one of the best players, and I know he’s the best ball handler in the game. I can’t wait. I want to see that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Dallas is telling other teams that they will not trade Irving. The team wants to see their new star and Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg, play alongside Irving on the court before making any big changes. Also, Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his ACL. This injury lowers his trade value right now. It is a terrible time for Dallas to trade him anyway. Irving is reported to be excited about what his pairing with Flagg could produce.

Since Dallas closed the door, Minnesota still has to find a new guard. Stars like Ja Morant and Dejounte Murray are other options for teams looking for guards. Krawczynski also mentioned Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Suggs as other names to think about.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter what, the Timberwolves must look somewhere else to find a partner for Anthony Edwards.