Timberwolves, Lynx Unite for Minnesota, Release Statement on ICE Shooting

A week after a local tragedy sparked citywide protests, the Minnesota Timberwolves have finally broken their silence. The team previously responded to the harrowing death of Alex Pretti by postponing their game by a day, holding a heartfelt tribute to him, and giving head coach Chris Finch autonomy to respond to the media. But while individual players like Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren spoke out, the team and its players were restrained in their reactions until now.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx issued a rare joint organizational statement on Thursday in response to Alex Pretti’s death on January 24. The Timberwolves released the following official statement:

“We, the Minnesota Timberwolves players, extend our sincere sympathies and love to everyone across the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota who has been affected by the recent tragic events impacting our communities. Minnesota is strongest when we uplift and support one another, and there is no room for hatred or division across our great state or among all who live here. We mourn the lives lost and send strength, peace, and compassion to all who are hurting. We believe in the resilience, unity, and care that define Minnesotans, and bring our communities together in times of hardship and need.”

The Warriors had landed in Minneapolis mere hours after Pretti’s killing. After discussions with the NBA and the Warriors, they decided to postpone the Saturday game as protests continued around the city and outside Target Center.

The game resumed on Sunday with a moment of silence for Pretti. The Wolves Dunk Team wore special t-shirts in support of Pretti. Anthony Edwards later broke his silence.

Earlier this month, the Wolves mourned Renee Good, who had a fatal encounter with federal agents. At that time, the organization took steps to gauge the mental toll the tense situation in Minnesota had taken on its players before responding publicly.

Together with the Lynx, they’re now taking an active stance to help the community fighting for Pretti and Good.

Timberwolves & Lynx give five-figure support to Minnesota community

When the Wolves and Warriors resumed their game a day after Pretti’s death, Stephen Curry praised the unity Minneapolis has demonstrated. Inspired by that same sense of unity, the local teams launched a new initiative of their own.

The Wolves and Lynx have mobilized their non-profit arm, the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, to provide significant financial support to the community. They pledged, “$200,000 in funding to local organizations, including $150,000 in immediate support for trusted partners helping those impacted during this unprecedented and difficult time in our community.”

The initial grants of $50,000 each will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Greater Twin Cities United Way, and Second Harvest Heartland. The second round of grants will be given to organizations handpicked by the Fastbreak board.

“These grants reflect the foundation’s ongoing commitment to addressing pressing needs in the Twin Cities while partnering with respected local advocates to drive meaningful change,” the joint statement read.

Additionally, the teams rolled out limited-edition t-shirts at tonight’s game when they hosted Chet Holmgren and OKC. The proceeds from the sales will go towards more grants. Chet had addressed the Minnesota protests a day before, and his sadness was palpable. It’s a striking gesture that the team did this at Holmgren’s homecoming.

The Wolves and Lynx organizations’ response has been particularly poignant. It indicates the teams are closely working with on-the-ground efforts to bring peace back to the city.