The Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to stay near the top of the Western Conference despite missing two important pieces of their backcourt. However, help could soon be on the way as Donte DiVincenzo moves closer to making his season debut.

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After months of recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, the veteran guard has taken another significant step toward returning to the court. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, DiVincenzo is targeting a comeback shortly before or after the New Year.

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“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is targeting his season debut shortly before or after the New Year,” Charania reported on X.

He added that DiVincenzo has received “full clearance” for team activities and completed 5-on-5 scrimmages in recent weeks.

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DiVincenzo has not yet been cleared for games and remains out pending further evaluation. However, Charania’s update gives a clearer expectation of when he could return to play.

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A January return would put him back on the floor just over eight months after undergoing surgery. For a Timberwolves team that has already shown it can compete without its full roster, his potential comeback could provide another important boost as the season progresses.

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DiVincenzo’s injury came during the opening minutes of Game 4 of Minnesota’s first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2026. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon, ending his postseason and requiring surgery the following day.

The recovery process kept him out of the Timberwolves’ lineup to begin the 2026-27 campaign. But the latest update suggests he is making encouraging progress. The team announced on November 24 that DiVincenzo had been cleared for basketball activities and was progressing toward his return.

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Minnesota has not provided an official date for his season debut. The guard remains out, and the team will continue evaluating his progress before clearing him for game action. Still, completing five-on-five scrimmages represents an encouraging milestone in his rehabilitation.

The timeline is particularly notable given the difficulty of recovering from an Achilles rupture. A medical review of NBA players who underwent Achilles tendon repair found an average return-to-sport timeline of approximately 11.2 months. DiVincenzo’s potential January comeback would put him ahead of that average recovery time. However, his health and readiness to play remain more important than returning before a particular date.

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The Timberwolves will have every reason to remain cautious. Getting DiVincenzo back for the second half of the season would be valuable, but ensuring he is physically ready for the demands of NBA basketball should remain the priority.

The timing of the update is important for Minnesota, which has had to navigate the season without Anthony Edwards for an extended stretch. The star guard underwent a right knee procedure in October after appearing in just four games, leaving additional responsibilities for the rest of the backcourt. There is no clear return date for Edwards yet.

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Despite those absences, the Timberwolves have put together a 13-5 start, placing them third in the Western Conference. Their defensive rating of 105.0 ranks first in the league, while their offense sits 12th. The team has demonstrated that it can win through its defensive identity, but adding another proven perimeter scorer could help address its offensive limitations.

DiVincenzo brings exactly the kind of shooting Minnesota can use. He started all 82 regular-season games last season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 37.9% from three-point range. He also led the Timberwolves with 244 made three-pointers, giving them a reliable high-volume perimeter threat.

His value extends beyond simply making shots. DiVincenzo can relocate around the perimeter, attack closeouts, handle the ball, and create opportunities without needing to dominate possession. Those qualities should complement LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu, while giving Edwards another capable backcourt partner once he returns.

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Minnesota could eventually have one of the league’s more versatile guard rotations. Ball provides primary playmaking, Edwards brings elite scoring and athleticism, Dosunmu offers two-way contributions, and DiVincenzo adds shooting and secondary creation. That combination gives head coach Chris Finch several options for balancing the lineup and managing minutes.

The Timberwolves have already established themselves as a serious Western Conference team despite their injury problems. DiVincenzo’s return would give them another reason to believe they can make a deeper postseason push, particularly if Edwards also makes a full recovery.

As it stands, the priority is getting both guards healthy. But with DiVincenzo already back in five-on-five scrimmages, Minnesota has reason to be encouraged about what its backcourt could look like in the coming months.