“Time to Move On”: Mike Dunleavy Explains Jonathan Kuminga Trade After Surprising Admission About Hawks Outburst

It’s been a month since the Jonathan Kuminga-Warriors saga came to an end, and fans and analysts have given their verdict about the trade. The Atlanta Hawks are the clear favorites as the Congolese forward fits in like a glove. After taking an indirect shot at JK last month, the Golden State GM apparently did the same again.

On the TK Show, the host Tim Kawakami asked if Mike Dunleavy has been paying attention to the rise of Kuminga in Atlanta. The answer was dismissive. “I haven’t watched anything yet. We’ve been really busy with stuff here in a myriad of different ways. I think with JK all along, I mean, the talent is there.”

While the GM acknowledged that Jonathan Kuminga had good stretches of big moments for the team, he stayed firm that trading the 23-year-old was the right option.

“I think you guys know, it’s been put out there about the trade demand, and I think any time a player wants that, I want to try to accommodate. You want people who want to be here. And for that reason, we felt it was the right time to move on. I think JK’s happy about it, I think we’re in the right spot for it, it was just kind of the right thing to do at the time.”

The Warriors’ young core in Stephen Curry’s absence has thrived. Jonathan Kuminga flourished under the same circumstances during last year’s playoffs. But the uncertainty about the role under Steve Kerr was the major discontent. On January 15, JK demanded a trade, and a few days later, the GM had a sneering opinion.

USA Today via Reuters October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“I think when you, you know, in terms of demand, there needs to be demand on the market.” It was an indirect statement, suggesting that JK was a negative asset for many teams. But the Hawks’ trade tells another story. Since moving to Atlanta, Jonathan Kuminga has been averaging his career-best minutes and scoring production.

In their last game against the Trail Blazers, JK threw down a thunderous left-hand dunk for his 20th point of the game. This received appreciation from the new fan base. “Thank you, Golden State Warriors, we appreciate it,” the Atlanta Hawks announcer said as the Portland Trail Blazers called a timeout. “Oh boy! How you give up on a guy this young with that ability? It’s beyond me.”

Just moments before that, Hawks fans chanted “thank you, Warriors” as Kuminga stood at the free-throw line during the game. While the Hawks are celebrating their newest addition, the Warriors’ GM remained unimpressed.

Jonathan Kuminga’s agent had to step in to save his client’s reputation

Following the trade deadline, Dunleavy answered the press for the first time. While hyping up the importance of Kristaps Porzingis, the GM made a snarky remark on JK. “With where he’s at right now, where he’s been, we feel good about it,” Dunleavy said of Porzingis. “On the other end of it, we’re sending out a player in a similar boat who struggled to stay on the floor.”

While Jonathan Kuminga featured less this season, it wasn’t because of a long-term injury. In fact, the 23-year-old played only 2 games since Dec 18, despite being fit for most games. That’s why his agent, Aaron Turner, responded sharply on social media.

“Nasty stuff, Mike D. The master of going low, without acting like you’re going low,” Turner wrote on X, punctuating the post with applause and laughing emojis. While Dunleavy might not be paying attention, Kuminga is balling out with confidence.