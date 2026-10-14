“Tips From NBA Owners”: Pablo Torre Confirms Investigation on LeBron James’ Helicopter Deal With Fanatics

It appears that NBA team owners are choosing the good side of Pablo Torre’s radar. But now the Pulitzer-winning journalist and podcaster has a new billionaire target. He just confirmed that he is actively investigating the endorsement mechanics behind 76ers newest superstar LeBron James using a Fanatics-branded corporate helicopter to commute between New York City and Philadelphia/ New Jersey.

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Speaking on a Front Office Sports live event Tuned In, hosted by reporter Daniel Roberts, one of the reporters who broke the original story regarding the aviation clause in James’ contract, Torre revealed that team executives around the NBA are pressing for answers regarding whether the arrangement crosses competitive lines.

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“Yeah, that’s a story. I commend you guys for being on top of that. It’s something that I also have been watching, of course,” Torre told Roberts, his former colleague, and admitted he got a bit competitive. “I know that Fanatics logo. I saw that. I was also a little mad that I didn’t get to get that one first. On that story, specifically, I will say that we’re very interested and we are, of course looking into all the ways; that is both a good story as well as something of interest to the league. And by the way, it may not be the latter, it does appear to be the former as a business story.”

Torre, whose investigative podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out previously earned a Pulitzer Prize for uncovering salary cap circumvention allegations surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers, noted that rival franchise governors are actively pointing him toward the situation.

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“We’re also getting tips from NBA owners who are like sending your story being like ‘what is this?'” Torre told Roberts. “Because now I’m the guy who seems to be a lever on something like accountability, even among billionaires, which is a fun plot twist.”

The investigation stems from initial reporting by Daniel Roberts and Colin Salao at Front Office Sports, who revealed that James is not paying out of pocket for his frequent flights between Manhattan and the 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. Instead, the rides are provided via an aviation clause written into the multi-year trading card and memorabilia deal James signed with Michael Rubin’s sports merchandising giant, Fanatics, in January 2024.

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“The deal we signed with Fanatics almost three years ago includes access to their corporate aviation,” a spokesperson for James told Front Office Sports. “It’s a feature in many of their deals with their largest athletes and we appreciate their partnership as LeBron splits his time between New York and Philadelphia.”

Flight records indicate the Leonardo AW139 helicopter, emblazoned with Fanatics branding, made over a dozen round-trips between New York and Northeast Philadelphia Airport in early October alone. Each one-way charter flight costs an estimated $4,000 to $10,000, cutting down what would be a 90-minute to two-hour drive to a 30-minute flight.

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While the perk was established long before James signed his two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia in July, under which he will earn a career-low $3.87 million salary this season, rival NBA owners are raising eyebrows over whether a corporate sponsor with close ties to a franchise’s ownership, such as former 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, provides a competitive advantage or unauthorized team amenity.

James supplements his lower NBA salary through extensive endorsement deals, including Fanatics and a recently reported $15 million annual partnership with prediction-market platform Polymarket. However, at Tuned In, both Roberts and Torre noted that these deals make observers immediately jump to cap circumvention. Especially after the alleged perks Dennis Robertson made to the Clippers on behalf of Kawhi Leonard included a team-paid helicopter to commute between San Diego and Los Angeles.

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Once again, Torre has ignited fans’ protective instincts. They’re urging Torre to leave this one so they can enjoy LeBron’s closing chapters as a player without stress.

As James prepares for opening night against the New York Knicks on October 20, Torre’s ongoing investigation will examine whether the corporate aviation perk represents standard endorsement value or if the league office will inspect the arrangement further.