“Tired of Being Told What I Can’t Do”: Rich Paul Refuses to Budge After LeBron James Distances Himself

If the value proposition of podcasts is to create controversy, then Rich Paul’s latest venture is definitely #1. Be it calling the Lakers not being contenders, or the idea of trading away a 27-year-old Lakers star, has always grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. Despite LeBron James admitting he has nothing to do with those takes, people still believe that those statements are influenced by the 41-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the Klutch Sports owner put those speculations to rest once again on the 16th episode of the Game Over podcast. First, it was co-host Max Kellerman who stated, “I remember reading that this show is put together by LeBron. LeBron’s got nothing to do with the show.” Rich Paul co-signed this sentiment: “No, none at all!” He also candidly expressed his disappointment as his views are disrespected time and again.

“This show can’t be called Game Over and give fake game,” said Paul.”But I’m just tired of being told what I can’t do. They told me I couldn’t start Klutch Sports Group. I couldn’t write a book. I couldn’t do that. It’s weird to see an agent have a podcast, but it’s not weird to see a player have a podcast. It’s not weird to see another executive in Hollywood have a podcast, or an actor or actress have a podcast. But it’s weird for me to have a podcast with a guy who’s been in the game for so long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a non-call against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Rich Paul is angry since most of his comments are directly perceived as a message coming from LeBron James. Take his latest statement about a trade idea sending Austin Reaves to Memphis in return for Jaren Jackson Jr. His logic was clear that the potential deal could return a meaningful defensive upgrade while reshaping the Lakers’ long-term balance. However, the debate on the topic brought James to the spotlight, and he had to clarify that he was not in favor of trading his longest-tenured Lakers teammate.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” James told ESPN on his way out of Crypto.com Arena following the Lakers’ 141-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. “AR knows how I feel about him. All you got to do is look at us on the bench. Me and AR talk every single day. Rich has his perspective of what he sees, I have my perspective. I’m a grown man, he’s a grown man and I think people should realize that grown men can say whatever the f— they want to say and it shouldn’t reflect somebody else is saying it,” James further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Rich Paul’s statement put LeBron James under scrutiny, it also highlighted his issues with Austin Reaves camp. In fact, AR’s agent even confronted Paul during the Lakers’ latest win.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Paul clears the air on drama with another agent

The drama surrounding any Lakers player becomes the talk of the town. It was reported that one of Reaves’ agents, Reggie Berry, ‘confronted’ Paul over his comments about trading the 27-year-old. The Klutch Sports owner confirmed Berry of AMR Agency approached him during halftime of the Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 13. But the incident was not at all confrontational or heated.

“My guy Reggie, who is Austin’s agent, we talked.” Paul continued, “We talked about it, and I’m like, ‘Look, Reggie, you’re my man. I want Austin to know this is not about Austin Reaves because I love the player, love the person. Two, I actually need him to help me with my golf game. So I’m not trying to mess up anything with AR.'”

In fact, on the latest episode of the podcast, Rich Paul even clarified that the trade idea was a hypothetical one. It was not done to sow some seeds to trade away Reaves. Every alternate episode, he has to clarify his stance. He even mentioned that KlutchSports doesn’t “run” the Lakers. Yet when he speaks, it’s assumed it’s LeBron speaking, which he feels is disrespectful.