“Tired of These Damn Anonymous Sources”: Jaylen Brown Calls Out Stephen A. Smith and Others Over Reputation-Damaging Narratives

Jaylen Brown is not letting this moment pass quietly. Fresh off his departure from Boston, the newly minted Philadelphia 76er took to Twitch to confront the wave of media criticism that followed him out the door, naming Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Colin Cowherd, and Bobby Marks directly, and playing their own segments back at them to expose what he sees as a coordinated use of unnamed sources to damage his reputation.

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Brown made clear that his grievance is not with basketball criticism but with the habit of major media figures laundering personal attacks through anonymous tipsters. For him, the practice carries real consequences that extend well beyond the court.

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“I could stand up for myself, which I’ve been doing,” Brown told his streaming audience. “You know, I feel like that’s a narrative that people have been using for a long time to try to attack me and my character. I could rebuttal… but what I really wanted to say to this, is we gotta stop with the anonymous sources, chat. Like I’m tired of these damn anonymous sources, like anonymous executive, anonymous source – Colin Cowherd, Bobby Marks, Stephen A. Smith. I think y’all are the sources. And if not, y’all shouldn’t even say it if it’s something that’s this ridiculous.”

In JB’s view, promoting unverifiable claims to a mass audience is a fundamental ethical failure- one he believes the biggest voices in NBA media have normalized without consequence.

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“Now I gotta answer questions to my character… This is my life. Keep it basketball, nobody has a problem. People think I have a problem with people critiquing my performance, critique my performance all you want. But the line gets crossed and then they want to act like the line doesn’t get crossed. The line is being crossed here.”

“Let’s just stop with the anonymous sources. Chat, the anonymous sources is crazy,” Brown added in a different part of the stream. “Stephen A. Smith saying an anonymous source, Kendrick Perkins saying an anonymous source, or somebody texting, like what is with these people and these anonymous sources, bro? They don’t see how unethical that is and just stating that on live TV. It’s like somebody saying a rumor in front of millions of people and not even taking in the account that amount of damage that rumor could do.”

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Jaylen Brown has been locked in a battle of nerves with Smith and the NBA media well before his trade.

This ongoing frustration has boiled over after ‘anonymous sources’ in Boston told media that the outspoken Brown was not liked in the Celtics locker room and the organization, despite his community outreach in Boston.

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Unnamed source triggers Jaylen Brown’s character defense

Right before the trade, Jaylen Brown declared Stephen A. Smith was the face of “clickbait media.” Now he’s extended it to more media analysts.

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He pulled out the receipts on this livestream by playing Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd’s now infamous report from an ‘anonymous executive.’

“I had two NBA sources … two people in the league, one an executive, one a scout, say that Jaylen Brown has — it’s a disease. He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room.”

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JB’s very close friend and Cavaliers star, Donovan Mitchell slammed it too. “Critique basketball all you want… but disease is insane… we gotta stop letting people just say whatever… cmon man!” Spida tweeted.

On this stream, he accuses Cowherd of spinning ‘intelligence’ into someone who, “suddenly you’re absolutely sure you don’t want to listen to your bosses, you don’t want to listen to consultants, you don’t want to listen to teammates.”

ESPN’s Bobby Marks also found himself in Brown’s crosshairs for a comment made on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I had an analytics guy tell me, ‘We view [Jaylen Brown] as the seventh-best player on a TEAM.'”

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The remark landed poorly online, particularly given Brown’s career-best numbers last season. Brown hit back directly: “Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives – Roll the ball out none of these guys better than me on both ends who does he work for.”

Amid his feud with NBA media, Brown explained that he uses platforms like Twitch to bypass mainstream media bias and address fans directly.

“But we gotta stop,” Brown explained. “This is part of the reason why I started streaming in the first place because they use anonymous sources to hide behind how they actually feel or to hide behind things that could be controversial or to hide behind things that are examples of bigotry. So, this is an example of one but this is not the first time Stephen A. Smith said the same thing a couple of years ago, ‘It’s not me, it’s our anonymous source.’ And Bobby Marks said the same, ‘It’s not me, it’s my anonymous source’. Colin Cowherd said the same thing… They don’t see how much damage that can do.”

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With a new chapter beginning alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, Brown has drawn his line clearly: tear apart his game tape if you want, but treat his character as fair game and he will respond- publicly, on his own platform, on his own terms.