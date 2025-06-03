TNT Issues Heartfelt Tribute to Inside the NBA as ESPN’s Plans Ease Major Fear

Let’s be real for a second — if Inside the NBA were a basketball player, it’d be prime Magic Johnson’s charisma mixed with Dennis Rodman’s chaos and Steph Curry’s clutch gene. A cultural icon. A hoop institution. So when TNT signed off after nearly 40 years of NBA coverage, emotions ran high, fears skyrocketed, and every fan felt like the basketball Gods just threw a technical foul at their soul. But don’t panic, hoop heads — this story isn’t ending, it’s just switching jerseys.

The final TNT broadcast of Inside the NBA wasn’t just a goodbye — it was a Hall of Fame-worthy mic drop. Ernie Johnson, the godfather of basketball studio shows, capped things off with, “Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT,” before walking off like Tim Duncan — no drama, just legacy.

Meanwhile, Shaq got straight to the point, promising ESPN, “We’re not coming to mess around… we’re taking over.” Translation: no Disney-fied segments, no talking over TikTok beats — just the same old wild, unscripted brilliance that’s made the show a 21-time Sports Emmy winner.

Even Pacers coach Rick Carlisle got in on the love fest, hijacking Ernie’s mic post-game to shout out TNT’s “fabulous, unbelievable run.” When coaches are jumping in to send tributes mid-celebration, you know this show meant something!

Cue the mass panic — Bill Simmons and others went full Chicken Little after the final TNT broadcast, predicting ESPN would slap Inside the NBA into a soul-sucking commercial sandwich between forced halftime tweets and 90-second analyst blurbs. But sources close to the situation say: breathe, fam. That nightmare? Not happening.

Here’s the real scoop: ESPN is licensing Inside the NBA starting in 2025–26, in exchange for Big 12 college football and basketball content. The crew? Still intact. The studio? Still in Atlanta. The production squad? Still cooking with the same secret sauce. Think of it like LeBron going to Miami — new home, same dominance.

In fact, ESPN plans to let the post-game show breathe, just like it does now. That’s right, no commercial cutaways faster than Russell Westbrook on a fast break. As Bomani Jones said, “If you’re not gonna do the Inside the NBA postgame show, you’re getting rid of the best part.”

ESPN agrees. Expect full-length pregame, halftime, and post-game segments on big nights like the Finals, Christmas Day, and opening week. NBA Countdown? It’s not getting cut, but let’s be real — it’s the backup point guard now.

Barkley, Contracts, and Chaos (As Usual)

Charles Barkley, of course, added a little Barkley-ism to the mix. On The Dan Patrick Show, he admitted he might only stick around two more seasons of his $210 million deal. Why? “If they start trying to work me too much between ESPN and TNT, I’m just going to walk on home.” Classic Chuck. He’s been threatening retirement longer than the Kings have been trying to make the second round. But suddenly, Barkley sounds weirdly optimistic about ESPN, even calling it “awesome.” Wild times.

Shaq just signed a long-term deal too — reportedly for $15 million+ a year. Kenny and Ernie? All locked in. TNT’s even letting ESPN borrow the show without tampering. That’s like Jerry West loaning you the ’71 Lakers and saying, “Just don’t screw it up.” Even the behind-the-scenes crew — the ones who made the show feel like a late-night roast mashed with a basketball clinic — are mostly staying put. The only thing changing? The logo on the desk.

The devil, as always, is in the details. ESPN will need to juggle the show alongside SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. So, yeah, sometimes you might have to flip to ESPN2 or ESPN+ — no biggie. We’ve all chased games through four apps and two remotes before. The point is, the vibe is staying the same.

Plus, Barkley dropped a hilarious nugget about a new TNT pilot involving the Inside crew. His review? “Stupidest s— ever.” Honestly, that might be the best endorsement he’s ever given. Luis Silberwasser, TNT Sports chairman, said it best: “In many ways, the NBA on TNT and Inside the NBA became synonymous with the league.” Amen.

And while the network changes, the DNA doesn’t. The show isn’t dying — it’s just moving next door. Still Ernie. Still Chuck. Still Kenny. Still Shaq. Still the greatest basketball show ever. And to quote Kevin Harlan one last time: “Not sadness, but gratitude and happiness for what has been.” Long live Inside the NBA. See you next season — just not on TNT.