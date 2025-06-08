TNT’s Ernie Johnson Reveals a Rare Side As Coco Gauff’s Wins Maiden French Open Title

Ernie Johnson, the legendary NBA on TNT host, is known for his smooth broadcasting style and classic professional look. But recently, Johnson shocked fans by revealing a rare and unexpectedly stylish side, embracing a playful French persona courtside during the tennis offseason. The occasion? Celebrating Coco Gauff’s stunning victory at the French Open, her maiden Grand Slam title.

An image posted on the NBA on TNT’s official Instagram account captured Johnson clapping courtside, dressed in an outfit that instantly caught the attention of fans and fashion aficionados alike. Gone was his usual polished sports coat. Instead, Johnson sported a classic French beret embroidered with a tiny Eiffel Tower — an unmistakable nod to Paris and French culture.

Complementing the beret were thick-rimmed, round glasses that gave Johnson an artsy, bohemian vibe reminiscent of a jazz cafe intellectual or avant-garde gallery visitor. The beige turtleneck layered under a black jacket buttoned only at the top completed the look, channeling the iconic style of 1960s French cinema icons.

This sartorial choice was a sharp contrast to his typical sports analyst attire and showed a fun, creative side rarely seen from the NBA personality. Jeff Eisenband’s accompanying tweet dubbed it “Offseason Ernie Johnson,” highlighting that this was Johnson embracing his off-duty alter ego in full flair.

Coco Gauff’s Historic Win and Ernie’s Courting Cheers

While the outfit stirred a buzz online, the real story was Coco Gauff’s impressive achievement at Roland Garros. At just 19 years old, Gauff captured her first Grand Slam title after a hard-fought final, cementing her status as one of tennis’s brightest young stars.

Johnson’s enthusiastic courtside support reflected the admiration and excitement around Gauff’s breakthrough, especially considering the historical significance of the French Open in tennis lore. His presence and unique fashion statement made the event all the more memorable for fans watching on TNT.

Adding to the drama of the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff’s formidable opponent in the final, issued a heartfelt apology after the match, which Ernie Johnson also highlighted. Sabalenka expressed regret over a controversial moment in the match that sparked debate among fans and analysts.

As the NBA season gears up and Coco Gauff prepares for more tennis challenges ahead, this playful crossover moment stands as a highlight of sports camaraderie and cultural celebration. Whether Johnson will reprise his “French Ernie” look or debut new alter egos remains to be seen, but fans will undoubtedly be watching.

For Gauff, the French Open title is just the beginning. With her blend of athleticism, maturity, and grace under pressure, she’s poised to become one of the defining tennis stars of her generation.

And for Johnson? This stylish, fun-loving moment has added yet another dimension to his already storied career, showing that sometimes, even the most polished professionals can surprise us with their offbeat, creative sides.