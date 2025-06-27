Tom Brady Offers Crucial Family Advice to LeBron James as Lakers Star Reveals Offseason Goals

Remember one thing: greatness doesn’t knock, it kicks the damn door down—and LeBron James brought the whole house with him. He defied everything ordinary. From Akron’s corners to global billboards, he made aging look like a joke. Two decades in, and he’s still showing up like time forgot to tell him to slow down. Wrinkles? Maybe. Regret? Never. Because while others retire, Bron rewrites what forever looks like.

Recently, LeBron and Maverick Carter brought The Shop: Uninterrupted to Fanatics Fest in New York City. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, Kai Cenat, and NFL legend Tom Brady joined them. Interestingly, Brady also spent 22 years playing in the football league, so he understands firsthand what it feels like to earn the GOAT crown and carry the weight that title brings. So the New England Patriots legend knows greatness when he sees it—even outside the gridiron. That’s why, when it came to the Lakers’ king, he didn’t hold back. He tipped his GOAT hat to another.

LeBron James gets a GOAT-to-GOAT pep talk from Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest

Speaking about retirement and how LeBron has been around the NBA for a long time, Tom Brady, who had been in the NFL for an equal number of years, understands what the Akron Hammer might be going through now. “I think the challenge is probably less physical for him than it is probably mental and emotional. He’s got a lot of other things tearing at him,” the 47-year-old said. “There are business things, his children, and now that Bronny’s playing and Bryce is getting older. He wants to be there for his family, and there are a lot of family demands.”

Getting older as an athlete is like juggling fire while life throws glitter at you. Sure, the game still matters. But so do birthdays, bedtime stories, and just breathing without a schedule. The clock doesn’t ask if you feel ready. It just says play. And suddenly, the grind feels louder than the crowd. So, eventually, you face the question no scoreboard shows—when do you choose life over lights? And that choice burns.

“When you’re a player, you gotta show up and play when they tell you to play. So you miss weddings, you miss birthdays, you miss Christmases, you miss Thanksgivings,” Tom Brady further told LeBron James & Co. “There gets a point where you’re like, okay, I just don’t want to give that up anymore to have a little bit more flexibility in your life. I think that’s what weighs on you a little bit.”

But there’s nobody in the league who has navigated through the tumultuous waters of the NBA as good as LeBron James has. “With the intensity that’s been on him, the Olympics, the different teams that he’s been on, he’s always risen above all the noise and the BS and continued to deliver,” Brady said. “You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys all appreciate that.”

Meanwhile, James took his opportunity to take a subtle jab at the critics who never miss their opportunity to call him out. On most occasions, you’ll feel that these naysayers will pick on anything about the Los Angeles Lakers‘ star, which is true. However, you cannot overlook his offseason efforts, can you?

LeBron sets the record straight for the offseason plans

For the Chosen One, the offseason is the base for building towards a championship. “It builds to the accomplishments that you want to have throughout the course of a season. I never wanted to put myself in a position where I came into a season unprepared,” LeBron stated at Fanatics Fest. “I’ve always used the offseason to critique my game more than anybody. There’s not a coach, there’s not an analyst, there’s not anybody in the world that can critique my game or the way I want to prepare better than myself.”

Simply put, James Sr. becomes his greatest critic, coach, and healer during the offseason. He added, “The offseason is all about retooling, being uncomfortable. Like Wemby was just talking about—that was the most uncomfortable, sad he’s ever been. That’s great for you—being comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Win or lose, LeBron never showed up by accident. Every highlight reel, every heartbreak—he built them in the silence of the offseason. That’s where the magic brewed. No crowds. Just sweat, mirrors, and brutal honesty. So when the lights hit, he was already ten steps ahead. Because greatness does not wing it. It plans, prepares, and walks in like it owns the moment.

Greatness ages, but LeBron James refuses to. As Tom Brady passed the torch with words, Bron just smiled and tightened his laces. Because while critics chatter and time ticks, he trains like destiny still owes him one. Offseasons are his battlefield, not his break. And in this marathon of legends, the King is still sprinting toward forever.