Tom Brady, the Rock & Others Lead Ruthless Roast of Draymond Green With Steph Curry Joke

Draymond Green joined Netflix’s ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart’. Everybody could see the Warriors forward. Green was among the guest roasters. However, that comes with signing an insensitive agreement. They don’t just get to make jokes, but everyone gets a turn to hit a brutal diss. The former DPOY got something from everybody.

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The latest wasn’t spared either. SNL’s Pete Davidson pinched where it would hurt most. “Why do you look blacker than usual? Is it because you got burnt by the Suns?” Davidson remarked. The Warriors lost a chance at making the playoffs, suffering a heavy 15-point loss at the hands of the Suns. And if there’s anything to know about Green without knowing him, it’s that he lives for the playoffs.

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He’s not used to being free at this time of the year. Kevin Hart hinted at it as soon as he got a chance. That was among the various jabs and flagrant fouls Draymond Green had to deal with. Since his aggression has been at the forefront over the past few years, some roasters were waiting for Green to self-implode.

“Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes,” said Tom Brady without any need to explain. Green’s last memory from this season is getting tossed against the Phoenix Suns. Famous comedian Jeff Ross hinted at the Warriors’ forward’s history of disciplinary issues in the NBA. “I’m not going to make fun of you because you are violent. You’ve been ejected more times than a Kevin Hart DVD,” Ross’ comment hit like a dagger.

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But that wasn’t the worst of it all. Coming to such events, where roasting is the entire purpose, you have to leave your pride at the door. Tonight wasn’t about celebrating Draymond Green’s impact on the Warriors’ dynasty. His four championship rings didn’t matter. Only the shallow stuff mattered, such as Green’s success being tied to that of Stephen Curry.

“Draymond’s always taken credit for the accomplishments of his more talented friend… Draymond Green is the first player to make four All-Star teams for just setting picks,” said host Shane Gillis. Ross committed a hard foul too, saying, “Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here”.

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That’s how these things usually go. Draymond Green was actually a great sport throughout the event. He did get to throw some shots back at the people who shredded him. However, there was an appearance nobody was prepared for. Kevin Hart’s best friend, The Rock, couldn’t miss the opportunity. He made a surprise appearance at the event and came prepared to hammer everyone.

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With Draymond Green, the WWE icon didn’t want to make it about basketball. Dwayne Johnson went straight for the jugular. Without any warning or hesitation, he made fun of the Warriors forward’s name. “Of all the cool a– Black names you could have, that is the laziest f—–g black names I’ve ever heard because all you did was put a D in front of Raymond,” he said.

Then came the added insult to injury. “On top of your r——d name, your team got bounced off the playoffs. So, I’m just saying, because you’re my boy and I love you, maybe it’s time to retire. I’m sorry dretire,” said The Rock.

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All in all, Draymond Green’s appearance brought exactly what was expected. The Warriors forward showed he’s not afraid of dealing with the dark moments and narratives around his career. He’s actually secure in what he’s achieved. That’s the reason he can take these jokes like a champ, without taking any offense. Green understood what was needed from this event. Being merciless is part of the entrance pass for those involved.

However, no matter how one sees it, Draymond Green got laid out, much like he did to Steven Adams in 2016.