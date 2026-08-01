Tom Dundon Accused of ‘Moving Goalposts’ After Trail Blazers’ Investment Remarks on Portland

There’s been little honeymoon phase since Texas billionaire Tom Dundon took over the Portland Trail Blazers in March 2026. Tensions between the new franchise owner and the city have grown. Just four months after the group took control in a roughly $4.25 billion acquisition from the estate of Paul Allen, Dundon and his executive team have faced criticism for their negotiating stance on a long-term lease and arena financing.

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At the heart of the friction is a proposed roughly $600 million public funding package to renovate the aging Moda Center. Dundon previously indicated that the refurbishment was key to securing the franchise’s future in the Pacific Northwest.

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When questioned directly around a March 31, 2026, game about whether a $600 million public renovation deal would definitively remove the threat of relocation, Dundon dismissed the notion that the team would ever leave. “Of course,” he responded, treating the question as a formality to reassure Portlanders who were welcoming a new governor of their beloved sports team.

Over the months, negotiations with the city council have grown more contentious. After the most recent discussions in Portland City Hall, reports detailed firm testimony from team executives that expanded the discussion beyond the March framework.

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Rather than focusing strictly on venue improvements, team leaders have criticized Portland’s broader economic environment, prompting concerns that ownership is seeking conditions beyond arena funding alone.

“The building is just one part of that in terms of what a market-rate deal looks like,” Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins bluntly told local leaders during a contentious appearance at City Hall. According to Oregon reporter, Bill Oram, Hankins went on to smear the local market environment, citing a “stagnant business climate, high income taxes and divisive political environment” as obstacles, calling Portland a “tough city to invest in.”

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Adding to the tension, Blazers General Counsel Zandria Conyers signaled that arena funding alone is no longer the sole requirement for a long-term commitment.

“We’re looking for competitive tax rates. We’re looking for business conditions and economic conditions that could improve and, also, help our business be competitive as well,” Conyers stated in response to questions from Councilor Loretta Smith.

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Oram revealed these details and summarized their implications in a striking sentence:

“In short, the Trail Blazers are asking for conditions that not even Mayor Keith Wilson, the City Council or Pope Leo XIV can immediately manipulate.”

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Portland’s $573 Million fear as Tom Dundon could build a case for relocation

To some Portlanders, it recalls elements of the Seattle SuperSonics situation nearly two decades earlier, when arena disputes and failed public financing preceded a relocation to Oklahoma City.

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The shift in the Blazers’ messaging comes at a challenging time for city and state officials, who have worked to address the new ownership group’s stated needs.

Earlier in March 2026, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 1501, securing up to $365 million in state-issued bonds backed by income tax revenues generated at the Rose Quarter. The same month, the NBA Board of Governors voted to explore expansion in Seattle and Las Vegas.

Seattle already has an NBA-ready arena and a passionate fanbase waiting for a team. Reports have also suggested that Tom Dundon previously explored a Las Vegas expansion franchise, which was expected to command a much higher valuation, before deciding that the $4.25 billion Trail Blazers deal offered better value.

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The March bill, combined with commitments from the City of Portland and Multnomah County, put public leaders near a total public funding package of about $573 million, with no private capital contribution required from Dundon. Yet friction has persisted in city council discussions.

Even with local officials nearing the $600 million mark in public funding, the Trail Blazers have yet to move forward with long-term lease talks. One sticking point has been the “first-class” arena standards outlined in the current bridge agreement.

The ownership group has also broadened its concerns beyond the arena itself, pointing to issues like local tax rates and the broader business climate, factors city leaders can’t realistically change overnight. In doing so, the team has made reaching a deal even more difficult.

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By highlighting challenges in the Portland market, ownership could potentially strengthen its position in any future discussions with the NBA Board of Governors regarding franchise options.

Under NBA constitution rules, the Board of Governors can waive or adjust relocation fees if moving a team significantly elevates the franchise’s overall valuation.

While the team is advertising the Ja Morant and Damian Lillard era, top Blazers official recently acknowledged that the organization’s market value would spike in a different city.

Whether these aggressive demands are merely posturing to squeeze further concessions out of local government or the prelude to a calculated exit, Portland leaders now face an uphill battle.

With 56 years of Rip City history at stake, local stakeholders continue to work toward terms that would keep the franchise in Portland under the new ownership.