“Ton of Pressure”: Warriors Analyst Reveals Why Stephen Curry Must Carry Incomplete Roster to Trade Deadline

Stephen Curry is heading into his 18th season with the Golden State Warriors. But the pressure on the superstar may be unlike anything he has faced before. Analyst Sam Esfandiari believes the 38-year-old has more riding on this season than any other player on Golden State’s roster.

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“So when I think about pressure, I think about who has the most on the line this season. And you can take it in many different directions, but for me, number one has to be Steph,” said Esfandiari on the Light Years podcast. “It has to be Steph. And it’s not because there’s going to be some revolt against him if he doesn’t perform.

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“I think Steph and the fan base wants to compete, right? And they haven’t necessarily put together a roster that can compete. I think there’s a ton of pressure on Steph to make this team decent enough to get to the deadline. That’s where I’m coming out. I would have liked them to put together a roster that did not depend on Steph to average 30 a game, but they’ve not done that. I think the most likely scenario is they need Steph to play at a level that’s a big ask, game in, game out for a 38-year-old.”

Golden State is coming off a disappointing 37-45 season that ended with a play-in tournament exit. The offseason did little to ease concerns about the roster. Instead of making a major overhaul, the Warriors largely stayed with an aging and injury-prone core built around Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis.

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That leaves Stephen Curry with an enormous responsibility. The biggest concern is whether the rest of the roster can consistently stay healthy and productive. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. defended the front office’s approach, saying the organization explored numerous possibilities before deciding to stick with its current group.

“We had to make a decision between talent and availability, and I think we leaned more towards talent,” Dunleavy said.

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He also pointed to the work that happened behind the scenes, mentioning the “cold calls I made, offering a lot of stuff for players.” Ultimately, though, the Warriors chose talent despite the obvious availability risks.

Porzingis may be the biggest question mark. He played 15 of Golden State’s final 22 games, including both play-in matchups, but his injury history makes his availability tough to trust. He has not played more than 65 games since his second NBA season. The pressure extends well beyond the veteran big man.

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Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is expected to step straight into the starting lineup and immediately provide energy, spacing, and rim pressure. Brandin Podziemski also needs a major third-year leap as a shooter and playmaker to ease the defensive burden on Stephen Curry. Jimmy Butler faces perhaps the most difficult physical challenge.

He carries a $56.8 million cap hit while rehabbing a torn right ACL, and Golden State needs him back near his best by midseason. Draymond Green must anchor the defense, stay disciplined, and cover for a smaller lineup. Meanwhile, De’Anthony Melton enters the season a year removed from ACL surgery, giving the Warriors hope for more reliable two-way play.

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Still, availability remains the defining question. The best-case scenario is straightforward: Butler and Moses Moody return, the veteran additions stay healthy, and Golden State’s talent finally matches its availability by the time the calendar reaches April.

But until that happens, Stephen Curry could be asked to keep the entire operation moving. With the Warriors choosing talent over availability this summer, they may have once again left their franchise star with the burden of keeping the team afloat.