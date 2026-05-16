“Too Much Leeway”: Steve Kerr Says Warriors Lost Discipline in Harsh Self-Assessment of Failed Season

A huddle with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after the play-in loss was a sign that the head coach was contemplating his return. But Steve Kerr couldn’t walk away from the culture he created, especially after a disastrous 37-45 season. So, the 60-year-old re-assumed his office inside Chase Center to re-establish the foundation he built over the past 12 years and knows what to change.

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“I think the last couple of years, frankly, have been difficult with the age, the collective age of our team, the injuries,” said Kerr to the media. “I think we had like six guys this year who either couldn’t play back-to-backs or were on minutes restrictions often at the same time. And I think I really, frankly, gave everyone too much leeway this year. It just felt like we were constantly arresting everybody and just trying to survive to the next game and have enough healthy bodies. And we talked about that in our meetings, and we have to address that. But I think we lost some of our discipline, and we got a little loose, and that’s my job.”

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Discipline and injuries went hand in hand for the Golden State Warriors this past season. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL back in January; similarly, starting guard Moses Moody sustained a brutal ruptured left patellar tendon. Veteran Horford suffered a right soleus (calf) strain in mid-March that forced him to miss 14 consecutive games. Then Porzingis was limited to just 15 games during the season since his arrival after the trade deadline because of the combination of the tricky Achilles injury and illness. Most importantly, the Dubs missed Stephen Curry, who went on to miss 27 consecutive games dealing with a runner’s knee issue. With limited bench options, the head coach had to extend some leeway, which won’t be happening in this upcoming season.

Steve Kerr wants to steer a tight ship and was critical of his own performance as well. “I know I have to be better. I didn’t have a great coaching year this year. I know there are a lot of things I can do better,” he said. “We got a little too loose [this year]. … I gotta tighten the ship up next year.” The Warriors were tied for third-worst turnovers (15.7 per game), which is actually a concerning number. Individually, Curry averaged 2.8 turnovers while Green averaged 2.7, and the head coach even spoke to the veteran forward about the issue.

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He even acknowledged that the front office has plenty of work to do regarding roster construction over the offseason. Kerr was very sound on the 11th pick in the draft this year and was committed to developing and playing the said player. While the decision to return was not easy, there was one particular person who persuaded him with a sound argument.

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Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had no role to play in his return

The head coach met the owner, Joe Lacob, and the GM, Mike Dunleavy, twice before putting pen to paper for the two-year extension. Kerr earned $17.5 million this season and will reportedly continue as the NBA’s highest-paid coach. The head coach did speak to Green and Curry, but neither had “any impact or influence on whether I was going to be the coach.” He even praised them for this.

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“That’s a credit to them,” Kerr continued. “Our best player isn’t telling Mike or Joe what to do. He understands the repercussions of that if he were to go down that path … it usually doesn’t go well.” So, any person on the team did not play the key role, but it was his wife who made him realize what Steve Kerr was walking away from. My wife said something, she said you might coach again someday, but you’ll never coach the Warriors again,” he said. “That was really meaningful to me because I love this team. I love our players. That struck me. … At that point, it was really: ‘What do you guys want to do.’”

Dunleavy and Lacob were ready for Kerr to build the foundation again, and Kerr still has a vigor for coaching and acknowledged that some things will have to change next season.