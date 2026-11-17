The Golden State Warriors are learning how difficult life can be without Stephen Curry. Three consecutive losses have exposed their offensive limitations. It has left rookie Yaxel Lendeborg with an increasingly demanding role just 14 games into his NBA career. The 24-year-old has indeed shown flashes of what he can offer.

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But the Warriors’ reliance on him has also raised questions about whether the franchise is asking too much, too soon.

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“Depend on him, but lower the expectations,’ Draymond Green said, addressing the pressure surrounding his young teammate. The message came after the Dubs’ 115–94 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Sounds unfair to him to try to make him step into Steph’s role, 13 games into the schedule. So depend on him like we need to, but lower what we’re expecting to allow him to ease his flow into it. I think right now we’re putting too much pressure on him. It’s tough to deal with.”

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Last night, Yaxel Lendeborg rose to the occasion, putting up 28 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, after an embarrassing loss against the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama disrupted his attempts around the basket as the Warriors suffered a 123–85 blowout on Friday, with Lendeborg managing just three points on 1-of-13 shooting and finishing with a minus-40 rating.

The rookie was visibly affected by the performance. He admitted afterward that he was struggling mentally, and then showed up to practice with his dreadlocks cut off, describing the change as a fresh start.

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But it wasn’t enough to contain the Pelicans’ first-quarter blowup. Last night, the rookie, dealing with another blowout loss, buried his face in a towel.

He stayed buried for a long time. Then, Draymond Green had a brief chat with him before heading to the locker room.

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Asked about the conversation, Green explained:

“It was just about how he got to play with Steph not around.” How? He said, aggressive.

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Green also acknowledged that the pressure is coming from multiple directions, including within the organization and outside the locker room. The Warriors cannot control public expectations. “But we can control what we can control. We can’t control the world,” he added.

Stephen Curry’s absence remains the biggest problem.

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The team expects to re-evaluate him on November 26 after suffering a right oblique abdominal tear, though the Warriors have not set a return timetable. Reporting has indicated that his absence could stretch closer to a month. Until then, the Warriors need someone else to organize the offense and create opportunities. Yaxel Lendeborg has been asked to shoulder much of that responsibility, even though his natural role is not that of a primary ball-handler.

There could be some help before Curry returns. Brandon Williams could return as soon as November 22 against Boston after dealing with a mild hamstring strain, though the Warriors have not officially targeted that date. He averaged 10.4 points and could provide the pace and ball-handling Golden State has missed.

Moreover, Green also has a message to improve the Dubs’ chances.

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He admitted that the Warriors had started slowly again and needed to play with “more spirit, more force.” That matters because the losing streak cannot be pinned on one rookie.

The Warriors have dropped games to Houston, San Antonio, and New Orleans, falling to 8–6 after opening the season 8–3.

For now, the Warriors have to find a better balance between trusting Yaxel Lendeborg and protecting him from unrealistic expectations. Green’s message was not to take the ball out of the rookie’s hands. But to stop treating him as Curry’s replacement.

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The Warriors need his production, but it also needs to give him room to develop. Next up, the Dubs will face the Mavericks and Grizzlies in their grueling road run before returning to the Bay.

Steve Kerr has to find a way to steal a win in this run.